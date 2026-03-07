What upcoming Broadway revival are you most excited for this season? Six Broadway revivals have yet to begin performances on Broadway this spring, two musicals and four plays. Vote below to share what production you are most looking forward to!

CATS: The Jellicle Ball will start Broadway previews Wednesday, March 18 ahead of a Tuesday, April 7 opening night at the Broadhurst Theatre.

The Rocky Horror Show will begin previews on Thursday, March 26, 2026, ahead of an opening on Thursday, April 23, 2026 at Studio 54 on Broadway. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, June 21, 2026.

Death of a Salesman's preview performances begin on Friday, March 6, with opening night set for Thursday, April 9.

Fallen Angels will begin preview performances on Friday, March 27, 2026, and open officially on Sunday, April 19, 2026, at the Todd Haimes Theatre (227 West 42nd Street) on Broadway. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, June 7, 2026.

Joe Turner's Come and Gone will begin previews on Monday, March 30, 2026, with an official opening night set for Saturday, April 25, through Sunday, July 12, only.

Proof's strictly limited 16-week engagement will play the Booth Theatre (222 West 45th Street) beginning Tuesday, March 31, 2026, ahead of a Thursday, April 16 opening night.