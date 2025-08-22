Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT

Twelfth Night will run at the newly renovated Delacorte Theater through September 14.
Just last night, the Delacorte Theater officially reopened with Free Shakespeare in the Park's Twelfth Night. Revel in the midsummer madness as twins Sebastian and Viola survive shipwreck, revenge plots, and the trick doors of love. The Public’s Associate Artistic Director and Resident Director, Tony Award nominee Saheem Ali directs this joyful romp welcoming all of New York back to the magic of Central Park’s beloved theater.
Check out photos of the cast in action here and photos from the red carpet below. Plus, check out what the critics had to say.
After 62 years as the home of Free Shakespeare in the Park, The Delacorte Theater was due for a major makeover. When the theater makes its triumphant return this summer with Twelfth Night, it will be more welcoming, more accessible, and more sustainable than ever before. We hope you'll join us to celebrate this exciting summer!
The cast of Free Shakespeare in the Park's Twelfth Night includes Dario Alvarez (Ensemble), b (Antonio), John Ellison Conlee (Sir Toby Belch), Khris Davis (Orsino), Peter Dinklage (Malvolio), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Andrew Aguecheek), Jaina Rose Jallow (Ensemble), Ariyan Kassam (Curio/Ensemble), Valentino Musumeci (Ensemble), Junior Nyong'o (Sebastian), Lupita Nyong'o (Viola), Chinna Palmer (Ensemble), Sandra Oh (Olivia), Precious Omigie (Ensemble), Nathan M. Ramsey (Ensemble), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Maria), Jasmine Sharma (Ensemble), Moses Sumney (Feste), Kapil Talwakar (Ensemble), Joe Tapper (Sea Captain/Priest), Julian Tushabe (Ensemble), Adrian Villegas (Ensemble), Ada Westfall (Ensemble), and Mia Wurgaft (Ensemble).
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
David Ryan Smith, Colby Minifie
Stella Cole
Nicky Campbell
Billy Crudup, William Atticus Parker
Erika Woods
Ruthie Ann Miles, Amrita Ramanan
Brandon Rogers
Dalia Gladstone, Lea DeLaria
Amanda Drewes
Ebony Obsidian
Shon Keane, Michael Greif
Jim Parsons, Todd Spiewak
Alyah Chanelle Scott, Reece Feldman
Marisa Tomei, Ivan Martin
The Illustrious Blacks
Susan Kelechi Watson
