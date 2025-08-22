 tracker
Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT

Twelfth Night will run at the newly renovated Delacorte Theater through September 14.

By: Aug. 22, 2025
Just last night, the Delacorte Theater officially reopened with Free Shakespeare in the Park's Twelfth Night. Revel in the midsummer madness as twins Sebastian and Viola survive shipwreck, revenge plots, and the trick doors of love. The Public’s Associate Artistic Director and Resident Director, Tony Award nominee Saheem Ali directs this joyful romp welcoming all of New York back to the magic of Central Park’s beloved theater.

Check out photos of the cast in action here and photos from the red carpet below. Plus, check out what the critics had to say.

After 62 years as the home of Free Shakespeare in the Park, The Delacorte Theater was due for a major makeover. When the theater makes its triumphant return this summer with Twelfth Night, it will be more welcoming, more accessible, and more sustainable than ever before. We hope you'll join us to celebrate this exciting summer! 

The cast of Free Shakespeare in the Park's Twelfth Night includes Dario Alvarez (Ensemble), b (Antonio), John Ellison Conlee (Sir Toby Belch), Khris Davis (Orsino), Peter Dinklage (Malvolio), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Andrew Aguecheek), Jaina Rose Jallow (Ensemble), Ariyan Kassam (Curio/Ensemble), Valentino Musumeci (Ensemble), Junior Nyong'o (Sebastian), Lupita Nyong'o (Viola), Chinna Palmer (Ensemble), Sandra Oh (Olivia), Precious Omigie (Ensemble), Nathan M. Ramsey (Ensemble), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Maria), Jasmine Sharma (Ensemble), Moses Sumney (Feste), Kapil Talwakar (Ensemble), Joe Tapper (Sea Captain/Priest), Julian Tushabe (Ensemble), Adrian Villegas (Ensemble), Ada Westfall (Ensemble), and Mia Wurgaft (Ensemble). 

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT Image
David Ryan Smith, Colby Minifie

David Ryan Smith, Colby Minifie

Micaela Diamond

Micaela Diamond

Ben Ahlers

Ben Ahlers

Constance Wu

Constance Wu

Stella Cole

Stella Cole

Marcia Gay Harden

Marcia Gay Harden

Nicky Campbell

Nicky Campbell

Lorraine Toussaint

Lorraine Toussaint

CCH Pounder

CCH Pounder

Gina Torres

Gina Torres

Jackie Hoffman

Jackie Hoffman

Billy Crudup, William Atticus Parker

Billy Crudup, William Atticus Parker

Rachel Dratch

Rachel Dratch

Gbenga Akinnagbe

Gbenga Akinnagbe

Erika Woods

Erika Woods

Wendell Pierce

Wendell Pierce

Ruthie Ann Miles, Amrita Ramanan

Ruthie Ann Miles, Amrita Ramanan

Brandon Rogers

Brandon Rogers

Dalia Gladstone, Lea DeLaria

Dalia Gladstone, Lea DeLaria

Rob Ashford

Rob Ashford

Noah Galvin, Ben Platt

Noah Galvin, Ben Platt

Amanda Drewes

Amanda Drewes

Zainab Jah

Zainab Jah

Jenn Colella

Jenn Colella

Ariana Madix

Ariana Madix

Alex Edelman

Alex Edelman

Ebony Obsidian

Ebony Obsidian

Shon Keane, Michael Greif

Shon Keane, Michael Greif

Christian Slater

Christian Slater

Jim Parsons, Todd Spiewak

Jim Parsons, Todd Spiewak

Alyah Chanelle Scott, Reece Feldman

Alyah Chanelle Scott, Reece Feldman

Jordan E. Cooper

Jordan E. Cooper

J. Smith Cameron

J. Smith Cameron

Marisa Tomei, Ivan Martin

Jelani Alladin

Jelani Alladin

Jonathan Burke

Jonathan Burke

Ali Stroker

Ali Stroker

The Illustrious Blacks

Josh Radnor

Josh Radnor

Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi

Nikki M. James

Nikki M. James

Ethan Lipton

Ethan Lipton

Morgan Spector

Morgan Spector

Susan Kelechi Watson

Susan Kelechi Watson

Zoe Winters, Ronald Peet

Zoe Winters, Ronald Peet

Celia Keenan-Bolger

Celia Keenan-Bolger

Jen Tullock

Jen Tullock



