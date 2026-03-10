Up on the Marquee: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE, Starring Taraji P. Henson & Cedric 'The Entertainer'

Click Here for More on Up on the Marquee

Directed by Golden Globe Award and four-time Emmy Award winner Debbie Allen, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone is getting ready to begin performances on Broadway. Golden Globe Award winner and Academy Award, Tony Award, SAG Award, and Emmy Award nominee Taraji P. Henson and six-time NAACP Image Award winner Cedric “The Entertainer” will soon lead the new production of August Wilson’s classic play.

Check out photos of the new marquee at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre- most recently home to Othello, which closed on June 8, 2025.

Set in 1911, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone takes place in a Pittsburgh boarding house run by the steady Seth and the open-hearted Bertha Holly—a refuge for Black travelers navigating the upheaval of the Great Migration. Among them is Herald Loomis, a man searching for his lost wife—and for the self he lost during seven years of illegal enslavement under Joe Turner.

As old wounds surface and spiritual forces awaken, Loomis’s journey becomes a powerful quest for identity, belonging, and healing. Around him, others seek connection, purpose, and a future shaped by more than pain. Through poetic dialogue and deeply human characters, August Wilson crafts a story of resilience and rebirth.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski