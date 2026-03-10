Photos: Roundabout Theatre Company Honors Jean Smart at 2026 Gala
The special night also featured a performance by Jeremy Jordan.
Just last night, Roundabout Theatre Company hosted its 2026 Gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom, honoring Emmy Award-winner Jean Smart. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos below!
Smart was honored for her contribution to the theatre with The Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre, named after the late Jason Robards for his longstanding relationship with Roundabout and memorable body of stage work. The award is given to those who have made an indelible impact on the arts, theatre and Roundabout. All tickets and tables include a seat for the dinner, live auction, and the special concert performance.
Smart, who was most recently seen on stage in Call Me Izzy at Studio 54, previously starred in the Roundabout Theatre Company’s 2000 revival of The Man Who Came to Dinner which was the inaugural production of the American Airlines Theatre (now Todd Haimes Theatre). She earned a Tony Award nomination for her performance as “Lorraine Sheldon”.
All proceeds benefit Roundabout’s many programs, including Education at Roundabout, which offers nationally recognized programs that use the stimulating power of the arts to inspire, engage, and promote social equity.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Johannes Worsoe, Regis Worsoe, and family
LaChanze
LaChanze
Lucas Iverson
Lucas Iverson
Jamie deRoy, Richard Maltby, Jr.
Jamie deRoy, Richard Maltby, Jr.
Jeanne Hagerty, Tom Hagerty, and family
Steven Baltizar, Andres Quintero
Steven Baltizar, Andres Quintero
Dr. Ryan P. Shelhamer, Dr. Taylor W. Lawrence
Danny Burstein, Zachary Burstein
Danny Burstein, Zachary Burstein
Caitlin O'Connell, Peter Friedman
Caitlin O'Connell, Peter Friedman
Leigh Silverman, Connor Gallagher
Leigh Silverman, Connor Gallagher
Gracie Cashman
Gracie Cashman
Elliot Levey, Mark Rosenblatt, and the producers of GIANT
Kitty Patterson Kempner, Thomas Kempner
Monica Williams
Monica Williams
Larin Reilly
Luke Evans, Fran Tomas
Luke Evans, Fran Tomas
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Allyson Tucker
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Allyson Tucker
Harvey Guillén
Harvey Guillén
Anania, Maxwell
Anania, Maxwell
Alton Murray
Alton Murray
Peri Gilpin, Christian Vincent
Peri Gilpin, Christian Vincent
Christopher Fitzgerald, Jessica Stone
Christopher Fitzgerald, Jessica Stone
Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka
Videos