Photos: Roundabout Theatre Company Honors Jean Smart at 2026 Gala

The special night also featured a performance by Jeremy Jordan.

By: Mar. 10, 2026
ROUNDABOUT THEATRE COMPANY
Just last night, Roundabout Theatre Company hosted its 2026 Gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom, honoring Emmy Award-winner Jean Smart. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos below!

Smart was honored for her contribution to the theatre with The Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre, named after the late Jason Robards for his longstanding relationship with Roundabout and memorable body of stage work. The award is given to those who have made an indelible impact on the arts, theatre and Roundabout.  All tickets and tables include a seat for the dinner, live auction, and the special concert performance.

Smart, who was most recently seen on stage in Call Me Izzy at Studio 54, previously starred in the Roundabout Theatre Company’s 2000 revival of The Man Who Came to Dinner which was the inaugural production of the American Airlines Theatre (now Todd Haimes Theatre). She earned a Tony Award nomination for her performance as “Lorraine Sheldon”. 

All proceeds benefit Roundabout’s many programs, including Education at Roundabout, which offers nationally recognized programs that use the stimulating power of the arts to inspire, engage, and promote social equity.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

Rachel Dratch

Rachel Dratch

Jeff Barker, Wendy Barker

Christopher Ashley

Christopher Ashley

Johannes Worsoe, Regis Worsoe, and family

LaChanze

LaChanze

Lucas Iverson

Lucas Iverson

Dylan Baker, Becky Ann Baker

Dylan Baker, Becky Ann Baker

Jamie deRoy, Richard Maltby, Jr.

Jamie deRoy, Richard Maltby, Jr.

Bess Wohl

Bess Wohl

Jeanne Hagerty, Tom Hagerty, and family

Steven Baltizar, Andres Quintero

Steven Baltizar, Andres Quintero

Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin

Dr. Ryan P. Shelhamer, Dr. Taylor W. Lawrence

Danny Burstein, Zachary Burstein

Danny Burstein, Zachary Burstein

Caitlin O'Connell, Peter Friedman

Caitlin O'Connell, Peter Friedman

Leigh Silverman, Connor Gallagher

Leigh Silverman, Connor Gallagher

Gracie Cashman

Gracie Cashman

Elliot Levey, Mark Rosenblatt

Elliot Levey, Mark Rosenblatt

Elliot Levey, Mark Rosenblatt, and the producers of GIANT

Kitty Patterson Kempner, Thomas Kempner

Sam Pinkleton

Sam Pinkleton

Murray Hill

Murray Hill

Francis Jue, Randy Adams

Francis Jue, Randy Adams

Patrick Page, Paige Davis

Patrick Page, Paige Davis

Kenny Leon

Kenny Leon

Laura Linney

Laura Linney

Monica Williams

Monica Williams

Ben Levi Ross

Ben Levi Ross

Larin Reilly

Larkin Reilly

John Behlmann

John Behlmann

Luke Evans

Luke Evans

Luke Evans, Fran Tomas

Luke Evans, Fran Tomas

Jennifer Tilly

Jennifer Tilly

Brian Stokes Mitchell, Allyson Tucker

Brian Stokes Mitchell, Allyson Tucker

John Riddle

John Riddle

Tye Blue

Tye Blue

Katie Finneran

Katie Finneran

Jean Smart

Jean Smart

Jean Smart, Joe Pacheco

Jean Smart, Joe Pacheco

Norm Lewis

Norm Lewis

Jamie Wax

Jamie Wax

Darius de Haas

Darius de Haas

Harvey Guillén

Harvey Guillén

Jeigh Madjus, Renee Albulario

Jeigh Madjus, Renee Albulario

Scott Ellis

Scott Ellis

Anania, Maxwell

Anania, Maxwell

Daphne Rubin-Vega

Daphne Rubin-Vega

Alton Murray

Alton Murray

Layton Williams

Layton Williams

Peri Gilpin, Christian Vincent

Peri Gilpin, Christian Vincent

Drew Gehling, Julia Mattison

Drew Gehling, Julia Mattison

Christopher Fitzgerald, Jessica Stone

Christopher Fitzgerald, Jessica Stone

Lance Le Pere, Michael Kors

Lance Le Pere, Michael Kors

Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka

Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka


