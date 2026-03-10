Photos: Roundabout Theatre Company Honors Jean Smart at 2026 Gala

Click Here for More on ROUNDABOUT THEATRE COMPANY

Just last night, Roundabout Theatre Company hosted its 2026 Gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom, honoring Emmy Award-winner Jean Smart. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos below!

Smart was honored for her contribution to the theatre with The Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre, named after the late Jason Robards for his longstanding relationship with Roundabout and memorable body of stage work. The award is given to those who have made an indelible impact on the arts, theatre and Roundabout. All tickets and tables include a seat for the dinner, live auction, and the special concert performance.

Smart, who was most recently seen on stage in Call Me Izzy at Studio 54, previously starred in the Roundabout Theatre Company’s 2000 revival of The Man Who Came to Dinner which was the inaugural production of the American Airlines Theatre (now Todd Haimes Theatre). She earned a Tony Award nomination for her performance as “Lorraine Sheldon”.

All proceeds benefit Roundabout’s many programs, including Education at Roundabout, which offers nationally recognized programs that use the stimulating power of the arts to inspire, engage, and promote social equity.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski