Up on the Marquee: PROOF, Starring Ayo Edebiri & Don Cheadle 

The first ever Broadway revival of David Auburn’s Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning play Proof, is coming to Broadway. Directed by Tony Award winner Thomas Kail, it will star Emmy, SAG, and Golden Globe Award winner Ayo Edebiri and Academy Award nominee, two-time Golden Globe Award winner, and 11-time Emmy Award nominee Don Cheadle, with Emmy Award and SAG Award winner Samira Wiley and Grammy Award nominee Jin Ha.

Check out photos of the new marquee at the Booth Theatre- most recently home to Little Bear Ridge Road, which closed on December 24, 2025.

In Proof, Catherine (Edebiri), the brilliant but restless daughter of renowned mathematics professor Robert (Cheadle), is thrust into turmoil when a notebook containing a revelatory Proof is discovered after his death. As debate erupts over its true authorship, Catherine must confront the power of legacy, and the cost of proving herself.

Proof had its world premiere Off-Broadway at Manhattan Theatre Club in 2000, becoming a sold-out smash and immediately transferred to Broadway where it received six Tony Award nominations and won three including Best Play and the 2001 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The play has been widely produced all over the country and internationally has received productions in London, Manila, Stockholm, Sydney, Tokyo, and others. Proof was adapted by Auburn into a feature film that was released by Miramax Films in 2005.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski