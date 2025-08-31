Video: Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate the Return of Shakespeare in the Park

Click Here for More on SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK

Shakespeare in the Park officially has a new home... or a new version of it's old home! Just last week, the newly renovated Delacorte Theater officially reopened with Free Shakespeare in the Park's Twelfth Night.

"This is like a dream come true! We have been dreaming of this for a number of years," explained Public Theater Board of Trustees Chair Luis A. Miranda. "You spend so much time raising money, lobbying the city, raising the $85 million that we needed to do this, and it's all worth it! A night like tonight tells you that its worth it- that New York and New Yorkers really deserve a first class Delacorte Theater."

