Video: Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate the Return of Shakespeare in the Park

Twelfth Night will run at the newly renovated Delacorte Theater through September 14.

By: Aug. 31, 2025
Shakespeare in the Park officially has a new home... or a new version of it's old home! Just last week, the newly renovated Delacorte Theater officially reopened with Free Shakespeare in the Park's Twelfth Night

"This is like a dream come true! We have been dreaming of this for a number of years," explained Public Theater Board of Trustees Chair Luis A. Miranda. "You spend so much time raising money, lobbying the city, raising the $85 million that we needed to do this, and it's all worth it! A night like tonight tells you that  its worth it- that New York and New Yorkers  really deserve a first class Delacorte Theater."

Check out photos of the Twelfth Night cast in action here and find out what the critics had to say. Watch in this video as Broadway comes together to celebrate the special night in the park.


Opening Night Coverage


Cast
Photos
Videos
