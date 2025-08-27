Video: TWELFTH NIGHT Cast Celebrates Opening Night in the Park

Click Here for More on SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



"New York has missed [the Delacorte Theater]," said Saheem Ali last week for the opening night of Twelfth Night. "I've missed this place! Summer without Shakespeare in the Park does not feel like a summer in New York."

The director wasn't the only one who felt that way about the return of The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park. Revel in the midsummer madness as twins Sebastian and Viola survive shipwreck, revenge plots, and the trick doors of love. The Public’s Associate Artistic Director and Resident Director, Tony Award nominee Saheem Ali directs this joyful romp welcoming all of New York back to the magic of Central Park’s beloved theater.

"We get to be the first show on the new stage, and that feels auspicious! I love being a part of this because Shakespeare in the Park is a part of New York culture," added Lupita Nyong'o, who plays Viola. "To be able to give back to this city that I called home for so long, in this way- with my time and talent- feels really good!"

Check out photos of the cast in action here and check out what the critics had to say.

The cast of Free Shakespeare in the Park's Twelfth Night also includes Dario Alvarez (Ensemble), b (Antonio), John Ellison Conlee (Sir Toby Belch), Khris Davis (Orsino), Peter Dinklage (Malvolio), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Andrew Aguecheek), Jaina Rose Jallow (Ensemble), Ariyan Kassam (Curio/Ensemble), Valentino Musumeci (Ensemble), Junior Nyong'o (Sebastian), Chinna Palmer (Ensemble), Sandra Oh (Olivia), Precious Omigie (Ensemble), Nathan M. Ramsey (Ensemble), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Maria), Jasmine Sharma (Ensemble), Moses Sumney (Feste), Kapil Talwakar (Fabian), Joe Tapper (Sea Captain/Priest), Julian Tushabe (Ensemble), Adrian Villegas (Ensemble), Ada Westfall (Ensemble), and Mia Wurgaft (Ensemble).

Watch in this video as the whole company celebrates the big night!