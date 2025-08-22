 tracker
Photos: TWELFTH NIGHT Cast Celebrates Opening Night in the Park

The Public Theater production stars Sandra Oh, Peter Dinklage, Lupita Nyong'o and more.

By: Aug. 22, 2025
Just last night, the Delacorte Theater officially repoened with Free Shakespeare in the Park's Twelfth Night. Revel in the midsummer madness as twins Sebastian and Viola survive shipwreck, revenge plots, and the trick doors of love. The Public’s Associate Artistic Director and Resident Director, Tony Award nominee Saheem Ali directs this joyful romp welcoming all of New York back to the magic of Central Park’s beloved theater.

Check out photos of the cast in action here and photos from the red carpet below. Plus, check out what the critics had to say.

After 62 years as the home of Free Shakespeare in the Park, The Delacorte Theater was due for a major makeover. When the theater makes its triumphant return this summer with Twelfth Night, it will be more welcoming, more accessible, and more sustainable than ever before. We hope you'll join us to celebrate this exciting summer! 

The cast of Free Shakespeare in the Park's Twelfth Night includes Dario Alvarez (Ensemble), b (Antonio), John Ellison Conlee (Sir Toby Belch), Khris Davis (Orsino), Peter Dinklage (Malvolio), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Andrew Aguecheek), Jaina Rose Jallow (Ensemble), Ariyan Kassam (Curio/Ensemble), Valentino Musumeci (Ensemble), Junior Nyong'o (Sebastian), Lupita Nyong'o (Viola), Chinna Palmer (Ensemble), Sandra Oh (Olivia), Precious Omigie (Ensemble), Nathan M. Ramsey (Ensemble), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Maria), Jasmine Sharma (Ensemble), Moses Sumney (Feste), Kapil Talwakar (Ensemble), Joe Tapper (Sea Captain/Priest), Julian Tushabe (Ensemble), Adrian Villegas (Ensemble), Ada Westfall (Ensemble), and Mia Wurgaft (Ensemble). 

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

Joe Tapper
Joe Tapper

Joe Tapper
Joe Tapper

Patrick Willingham, Saheem Ali, Oskar Eustis
Patrick Willingham, Saheem Ali, Oskar Eustis

Jasmine Sharma
Jasmine Sharma

Jasmine Sharma
Jasmine Sharma

Ada Westfall
Ada Westfall

Ada Westfall
Ada Westfall

Precious Omigie
Precious Omigie

Precious Omigie
Precious Omigie

Kapil Talwalkar
Kapil Talwalkar

Kapil Talwalkar
Kapil Talwalkar

Patrick Willingham, Pat Fili-Krushel, Luis A. Miranda, Jr., Oskar Eustis
Patrick Willingham, Pat Fili-Krushel, Luis A. Miranda, Jr., Oskar Eustis

Jaina Rose Jallow
Jaina Rose Jallow

Jaina Rose Jallow
Jaina Rose Jallow

Dario Alvarez
Dario Alvarez

Dario Alvarez
Dario Alvarez

Mia Wurgaft
Mia Wurgaft

Mia Wurgaft
Mia Wurgaft

Valentino Musumeci
Valentino Musumeci

Valentino Musumeci
Valentino Musumeci

Julian Tushabe
Julian Tushabe

Julian Tushabe
Julian Tushabe

Ariyan Kassam
Ariyan Kassam

Ariyan Kassam
Ariyan Kassam

Chinna Palmer
Chinna Palmer

Chinna Palmer
Chinna Palmer

Adrian Villegas
Adrian Villegas

Adrian Villegas
Adrian Villegas

Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Sandra Oh
Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh
Sandra Oh

Peter Dinklage
Peter Dinklage

Peter Dinklage
Peter Dinklage

Khris Davis
Khris Davis

Khris Davis
Khris Davis

Daphne Rubin-Vega
Daphne Rubin-Vega

Daphne Rubin-Vega
Daphne Rubin-Vega

John Ellison Conlee
John Ellison Conlee

John Ellison Conlee
John Ellison Conlee

Junior Nyong'o
Junior Nyong'o

Junior Nyong'o
Junior Nyong'o

b
b

b
b

Moses Sumney
Moses Sumney

Moses Sumney
Moses Sumney

Jess Slaght
Jess Slaght

Jess Slaght
Jess Slaght

Alexa Smith
Alexa Smith

Alexa Smith
Alexa Smith

Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o, Sandra Oh
Lupita Nyong'o, Sandra Oh

The cast of Twelfth Night
The cast of Twelfth Night

Junior Nyong'o, Lupita Nyong'o
Junior Nyong'o, Lupita Nyong'o

Junior Nyong'o, Lupita Nyong'o
Junior Nyong'o, Lupita Nyong'o

Nathan M. Ramsey
Nathan M. Ramsey

Nathan M. Ramsey
Nathan M. Ramsey

Michael Thurber, Moses Sumney
Michael Thurber, Moses Sumney

Michael Thurber, Moses Sumney
Michael Thurber, Moses Sumney

Saheem Ali, Michael Thurber, Alexa Smith
Saheem Ali, Michael Thurber, Alexa Smith

Romeo
Romeo

Romeo
Romeo



Videos