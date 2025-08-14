Video: Jesse Tyler Ferguson Recalls HAMILTON Lyric Fail on CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wheel of Fortune isn't as easy as it looks at home, says Jesse Tyler Ferguson. During a recent visit to The Tonight Show, the Tony Award winner recalled the moment when he incorrectly guessed a famous Hamilton lyric on the show- right alongside original Hamilton cast member Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Instead of solving the correct lyric "I am not throwing away my shot," Ferguson guessed, "I am not taking away my shot.""[She] realized she had not gotten that clue...I was so excited to get it right and just be like, 'Ha ha!' and then I messed it up, and it went to her, and she got it," he remembers. Watch the moment here.

Also on the show, Ferguson spoke about Shakespeare in the Park's Twelfth Night, which just began performances. "People are losing their minds for it," he said, noting that this production is great for those who aren't accustomed to Shakespeare. "It's so joyous, it's so accessible." Check out the full interview now.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson has appeared on Broadway in On the Town, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and Take Me Out for which he won a Tony Award. Onscreen, he is known for playing Mitchell Pritchett in Modern Family and also hosts the popular podcast Dinner's on Me. He recently starred in Stephen Sondheim's Here We Are at The National Theatre and is not starring in The Public Theater’s Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night.

The Public Theater’s Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night will began previews on August 7 and officially open on Thursday, August 21, and run through Sunday, September 14. It is directed by The Public’s Associate Artistic Director/Resident Director and Tony Award nominee Saheem Ali. It was announced that the production will be filmed for PBS and will air this November.

The complete cast of Free Shakespeare in the Park's Twelfth Night includes Dario Alvarez (Ensemble), b (Antonio), John Ellison Conlee (Sir Toby Belch), Khris Davis (Orsino), Peter Dinklage (Malvolio), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Andrew Aguecheek), Jaina Rose Jallow (Ensemble), Ariyan Kassam (Curio/Ensemble), Valentino Musumeci (Ensemble), Junior Nyong'o (Sebastian), Lupita Nyong'o (Viola), Chinna Palmer (Ensemble), Sandra Oh (Olivia), Precious Omigie (Ensemble), Nathan M. Ramsey (Ensemble), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Maria), Jasmine Sharma (Ensemble), Moses Sumney (Feste), Kapil Talwakar (Ensemble), Joe Tapper (Sea Captain/Priest), Julian Tushabe (Ensemble), Adrian Villegas (Ensemble), Ada Westfall (Ensemble), and Mia Wurgaft (Ensemble).