Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS

Purlie Victorious is now playing on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre.

Just last week, the company of Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch had something to celebrate at the Music Box Theatre, as the show officially opened on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and you can check out photos from the star-studded red carpet arrivals below!

Tony & Grammy Award winner and Academy & Emmy Award nominee Leslie Odom, Jr. will star as “Purlie Victorious Judson” alongside Vanessa Bell Calloway (Dreamgirls) as “Idella Landy”, Billy Eugene Jones (Fat Ham) as “Gitlow Judson”, Noah Pyzik (Addy & Uno) as “Deputy”,  Noah Robbins (To Kill a Mockingbird) as “Charlie Cotchipee”, Jay O. Sanders (Primary Trust) as “Ol’ Cap’n Cotchipee”, Heather Alicia Simms (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike) as “Missy Judson”,  Bill Timoney (Network) as “Sheriff” and Tony Award nominee Kara Young (Cost of Living, Clyde’s) as “Lutiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins”. Direction is by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (Topdog/Underdog, A Soldier’s Play, A Raisin in the Sun). The play marks Odom’s return to Broadway after winning the Tony for his iconic performance as “Aaron Burr” in Hamilton.
 
Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch is the rousing, laugh-filled comedy by Ossie Davis that tells the story of a Black preacher’s machinations to reclaim his inheritance and win back his church.   The play premiered on Broadway in 1961 at the Cort Theatre (now the James Earl Jones Theatre), directed by Howard Da Silva, and starred Ossie Davis as “Purlie Victorious Judson” and his wife and frequent collaborator, Ruby Dee as “Lutiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins.” Original cast members also included: Alan Alda, Godfrey Cambridge, Sorrell Booke and Beah Richards. For its 100th performance, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. visited the company and celebrated the milestone with them.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Phylicia Rashad

Hannah Waddingham

Laurence Fishburne and Spike Lee

La Chanze and Nona Hendryx

Justin Guarini

S. Epatha Merkerson

Adam Kantor and Danny Burstein

Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee

Okieriete Onaodowan

Renee Elise Goldsberry

Alexis Johnson and Renee Elise Goldsberry

Savion Glover, Nicolette Robinson Odom and Ephraim Sykes

Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Kenny Leon and Jurnee Smollett

LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Kenny Leon

Hannah Waddingham and Jurnee Smollett

Corey Hawkins

Samuel L. Jackson and Al Sharpton

Al Sharpton

Lear deBessonet

Glenn Davis

Ramona Singer

Derek McLane

Derek McLane and Lia Vollack

Melba Moore

Melba Moore and Laurence Fishburne

Melba Moore and Laurence Fishburne

Laurence Fishburne

Laurence Fishburne and Kenny Leon

Brian Moreland

Brian Moreland and Kenny Leon

La Chanze

La Chanze and Kenny Leon

Amir Arison

Susan Kelechi Watson

Jared Grimes and Eureka Nakano Grimes

Nora Davis Day, Guy Davis and Hasna Muhammad

Nora Davis Day, Guy Davis, Hasna Muhammad and The Ossie Davis/Ruby Dee Family

Jason Squatriglia and Hunter Arnold

Dan Weiner and Associate Director Ioana Alfonso

Lorraine Toussaint

Lorraine Toussaint and Kenny Leon

Russell Hornsby

Cheryl Wills

F. Murray Abraham

Liz Callaway

Kim Fields

Spike Lee

Chuck Cooper and Eddie Cooper

Gloria Reuben

Will Beech and Michael Arden

Michelle Trotter and Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter

Star Jones

Antwayn Hopper

Savion Glover

Lynn Nottage

Dr. Hazel Nell Dukes and Hunter Arnold

Britton Smith

Tory Kittles

Benja Kay Thomas

Jonathan McCrory and Sade Lythcott

Jason Squatriglia

Marit Bakken, Brenda Boone, Bonnie Comley and Stewart Lane

Lauren Day Roberts

Lily Santiago and Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Kara Young, Kim Fields and Leslie Odom Jr.




Recommended For You