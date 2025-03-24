Photos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

Buena Vista Social Club is now running on Broadway at the Schoenfeld Theatre.
The sound of Havana came to life at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre last week, where Buena Vista Social Club officially opened on Broadway. Check out photos from the star-studded red carpet arrivals, which included special guests Lin-Manuel Miranda, Eva Longoria, John Leguizamo, Ariana DeBose, Sara Bareilles, and more!
With a book by Marco Ramirez, director Saheem Ali leads an ensemble of visionary performing artists, including a band of renowned musicians from across the globe to tell the legendary story of the artists who recorded the original album. Buena Vista Social Club™ features the soul-stirring music of Cuba’s golden age, choreography by Patricia Delgado and Tony Award winner Justin Peck.
Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Wilmer Valderrama, Eva Longoria and Lin-Manuel Miranda
Justine Maurer and John Leguizamo
Lisa Rinehart, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck
Luis A. Miranda Jr, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Quiara Alegría Hudes and Rubén Blades
Lin-Manuel Miranda, David Yazbek and Rubén Blades
Rubén Blades
Rubén Blades and Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes
Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak
Sara Bareilles and Guest
Neil Pepe and Mary McCann
Lupita Nyong'o and Director Saheem Ali
Mandy Gonzalez and Priscilla Lopez
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Priscilla Lopez
LaChanze and Charles Randolph-Wright
Eva Longoria and Ana Navarro
Luis A. Miranda Jr.,Wilmer Valderrama and Eva Longoria
Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley
Rubén Blades and Nile Rodgers
LaChanze
LaChanze
Ana Navarro
Frances Ruffelle and LaChanze
Orin Wolf, Marco Ramirez and Saheem Ali
Orin Wolf & Family
David Yazbek and Elizabeth Doberneck
Luna Lauren Velez and Erik King
Signage at The Schoenfeld Theatre