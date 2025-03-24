News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

Buena Vista Social Club is now running on Broadway at the Schoenfeld Theatre.

By: Mar. 24, 2025
The sound of Havana came to life at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre last week, where Buena Vista Social Club officially opened on Broadway. Check out photos from the star-studded red carpet arrivals, which included special guests Lin-Manuel Miranda, Eva Longoria, John Leguizamo, Ariana DeBose, Sara Bareilles, and more!
 
With a book by Marco Ramirez, director Saheem Ali leads an ensemble of visionary performing artists, including a band of renowned musicians from across the globe to tell the legendary story of the artists who recorded the original album. Buena Vista Social Club™ features the soul-stirring music of Cuba’s golden age, choreography by Patricia Delgado and Tony Award winner Justin Peck. 
 
Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Wilmer Valderrama, Eva Longoria and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Wilmer Valderrama, Eva Longoria and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Justine Maurer and John Leguizamo

John Leguizamo

Lisa Rinehart, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck

Mikhail Baryshnikov

Fisher Stevens

Daphne Rubin-Vega

Daphne Rubin-Vega

Ana Villafane

Ana Villafane

John Leguizamo and Orin Wolf

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

Luis A. Miranda Jr, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Quiara Alegría Hudes and Rubén Blades

Lin-Manuel Miranda, David Yazbek and Rubén Blades

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Rubén Blades

Rubén Blades and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes

Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak

Jim Parsons

Linedy Genao

Linedy Genao

Wilmer Valderrama

Wilmer Valderrama

Sara Bareilles and Guest

Neil Pepe and Mary McCann

Mandy Gonzalez

Mandy Gonzalez

Lupita Nyong'o and Director Saheem Ali

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o

Mandy Gonzalez and Priscilla Lopez

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Priscilla Lopez

LaChanze and Charles Randolph-Wright

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria and Ana Navarro

Luis A. Miranda Jr.,Wilmer Valderrama and Eva Longoria

Kenny Leon

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley

Rubén Blades and Nile Rodgers

Ariana DeBose

Ioana Alfonso and Yani Marin

Ioana Alfonso and Yani Marin

Robert Horn and David Yazbek

Robert Horn

Katerina McCrimmon

Katerina McCrimmon

Luis A. Miranda Jr

Priscilla Lopez

Priscilla Lopez

Charles Randolph-Wright

LaChanze

LaChanze

Nile Rodgers

Brenda Braxton

Ana Navarro

Jack Antonoff

Frances Ruffelle and LaChanze

Orin Wolf, Marco Ramirez and Saheem Ali

Orin Wolf & Family

David Yazbek and Elizabeth Doberneck

Luna Lauren Velez and Erik King

Signage at The Schoenfeld Theatre


