Photos: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Takes Opening Night Bows

The sound of Havana came to life at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre last night, where Buena Vista Social Club officially opened on Broadway. Check out photos from the cast's opening night curtain call below!



With a book by Marco Ramirez, director Saheem Ali leads an ensemble of visionary performing artists, including a band of renowned musicians from across the globe to tell the legendary story of the artists who recorded the original album. Buena Vista Social Club™ features the soul-stirring music of Cuba’s golden age, choreography by Patricia Delgado and Tony Award winner Justin Peck.



Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski