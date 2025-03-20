Photos: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Takes Opening Night Bows

Buena Vista Social Club is now running on Broadway at the Schoenfeld Theatre.
The sound of Havana came to life at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre last night, where Buena Vista Social Club officially opened on Broadway. Check out photos from the cast's opening night curtain call below!
With a book by Marco Ramirez, director Saheem Ali leads an ensemble of visionary performing artists, including a band of renowned musicians from across the globe to tell the legendary story of the artists who recorded the original album. Buena Vista Social Club™ features the soul-stirring music of Cuba’s golden age, choreography by Patricia Delgado and Tony Award winner Justin Peck.
Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
The Buena Vista Social Club band
The cast of Buena Vista Social Club
Ashley De La Rosa, Justin Cunningham
Leonardo Reyna, Jainardo Batista Sterling, Da'Von T. Moody, Julio Monge, Wesley Wray, Mel Seme
Julio Monge, Leonardo Reyna, Jainardo Batista Sterling, Da'Von T. Moody, Wesley Wray, Mel Seme
Natalie Venetia Belcon
The Buena Vista Social Club band
Marco Paguia and the Buena Vista Social Club band
Jainardo Batista Sterling, Julio Monge, Mel Seme, Natalie Venetia Belcon, Isa Antonetti, Wesley Wray, Da'Von T. Moody, Leonardo Reyna
Jainardo Batista Sterling, Julio Monge, Mel Seme, Natalie Venetia Belcon, Isa Antonetti, Wesley Wray, Da'Von T. Moody, Leonardo Reyna, Justin Cunningham
Mel Seme, Natalie Venetia Belcon and the cast of Buena Vista Social Club
Jainardo Batista Sterling, Julio Monge, Mel Seme, Natalie Venetia Belcon, Isa Antonetti, Wesley Wray
Julio Monge, Mel Seme, Natalie Venetia Belcon, Isa Antonetti, Wesley Wray, Da'Von T. Moody, Leonardo Reyna