Videos: Andrew Rannells and THE BOOK OF MORMON Creators Reunite on THE LATE SHOW

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert celebrated the 15th anniversary of The Book of Mormon last night, March 16, with a special episode dedicated to the Tony Award-winning musical.

Writers Trey Parker, Matt Stone, and Robert Lopez reunited on the late-night show, in addition to original star Andrew Rannells, who also performed "I Believe" from the musical, alongside the current cast.

Check out videos from the show below!

Andrew Rannells - "I Believe"

Rannells also shared his personal recollections about auditioning for the role of Elder Price in the original Broadway production of The Book of Mormon, and says audiences never get upset by the spicy lyrics.

Trey Parker, Matt Stone, and Robert Lopez

Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez created an obscenity-riddled Broadway musical so funny that even the Mormon Church itself got in on the joke. They also talked about their early efforts as songwriters and what brought them together to create the musical.

As previously announced, The Book of Mormon on Broadway will celebrate its milestone 15th anniversary on Broadway with a special “MAGICAL MORMON MYSTERY WEEK ” of performances from June 9-14 at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre. Learn more here.