Videos: Andrew Rannells and THE BOOK OF MORMON Creators Reunite on THE LATE SHOW
Rannells performed "I Believe" and the creators discussed the show's creation, reception, and more.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert celebrated the 15th anniversary of The Book of Mormon last night, March 16, with a special episode dedicated to the Tony Award-winning musical.
Writers Trey Parker, Matt Stone, and Robert Lopez reunited on the late-night show, in addition to original star Andrew Rannells, who also performed "I Believe" from the musical, alongside the current cast.
Check out videos from the show below!
Andrew Rannells - "I Believe"
Rannells also shared his personal recollections about auditioning for the role of Elder Price in the original Broadway production of The Book of Mormon, and says audiences never get upset by the spicy lyrics.
Trey Parker, Matt Stone, and Robert Lopez
Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez created an obscenity-riddled Broadway musical so funny that even the Mormon Church itself got in on the joke. They also talked about their early efforts as songwriters and what brought them together to create the musical.
As previously announced, The Book of Mormon on Broadway will celebrate its milestone 15th anniversary on Broadway with a special “MAGICAL MORMON MYSTERY WEEK ” of performances from June 9-14 at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre. Learn more here.
About The Book of Mormon
The Book of Mormon is the longest running show in the 100-year history of the Eugene O'Neill Theatre and is now the 10th longest running Broadway musical of all time. The Book of Mormon is also playing in London's West End, on tour in the UK and Australia, and on tour in North America.
The Book of Mormon features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez. The production is choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and is directed by Nicholaw and Parker.
Since opening in March, 2011, The Book of Mormon has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, breaking the Eugene O'Neill Theatre house record more than 50 times. In addition to nine Tony Awards including Best Musical and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album, The Book of Mormon won five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, the NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Best Musical and four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Musical. The London production, which opened on March 21, 2013 at the Prince of Wales Theatre, won four Olivier Awards including Best Musical.
Set design is by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by Tony Award winner Ann Roth, lighting design is by five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt and sound design is by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus. Music supervision and vocal arrangements are by Oremus.