Original Cast Members Will Appear in THE BOOK OF MORMON in June to Celebrate 15 Years on Broadway
Plus, the show's Original Broadway Cast Recording will be reissued on Friday, June 26 as special 15th anniversary editions.
The Book of Mormon on Broadway is turning 15, and the nine-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical will celebrate the milestone with a special “MAGICAL MORMON MYSTERY WEEK ” of performances from June 9-14 at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre.
Performances from Tuesday, June 9 through Sunday, June 14 will feature appearances in every show by original cast members Tony Award nominees Josh Gad (Elder Cunningham) and Andrew Rannells (Elder Price), Tony Award winner Nikki M. James (Nabulungi), and Tony Award nominee Rory O'Malley (Elder McKinley). The original cast members will perform select scenes and songs at each performance alongside the current cast, with no show exactly the same. The “Mystery Week” performances, the first of its kind on Broadway, will also feature Trey Parker, Matt Stone, and Robert Lopez and Broadway's original Mormon and Ugandan ensembles at certain performances, plus other surprise guests from the big Mormon family throughout the week.
The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording for The Book of Mormon (Ghostlight Records) will be reissued on Friday, June 26 as special 15th anniversary editions, available on 2LP crystal-clear vinyl, 2LP black vinyl and CD. The commemorative releases will feature booklets that include complete lyrics, production and studio photos, and new commentary by authors Trey Parker, Matt Stone, and Robert Lopez, and co-orchestrator, vocal arranger, and music supervisor Stephen Oremus, in conversation with “CBS Sunday Morning” correspondent David Pogue. Pre-order here: https://ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/BOM15
About The Book of Mormon
The Book of Mormon is the longest running show in the 100-year history of the Eugene O'Neill Theatre and is now the 10th longest running Broadway musical of all time. The Book of Mormon is also playing in London's West End, on tour in the UK and Australia, and on tour in North America.
The Book of Mormon features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez. The production is choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and is directed by Nicholaw and Parker.
Since opening in March, 2011, The Book of Mormon has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, breaking the Eugene O'Neill Theatre house record more than 50 times. In addition to nine Tony Awards including Best Musical and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album, The Book of Mormon won five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, the NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Best Musical and four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Musical. The London production, which opened on March 21, 2013 at the Prince of Wales Theatre, won four Olivier Awards including Best Musical.
Set design is by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by Tony Award winner Ann Roth, lighting design is by five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt and sound design is by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus. Music supervision and vocal arrangements are by Oremus.