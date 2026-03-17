Original Cast Members Will Appear in THE BOOK OF MORMON in June to Celebrate 15 Years on Broadway

The Book of Mormon on Broadway is turning 15, and the nine-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical will celebrate the milestone with a special “MAGICAL MORMON MYSTERY WEEK ” of performances from June 9-14 at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre.

Performances from Tuesday, June 9 through Sunday, June 14 will feature appearances in every show by original cast members Tony Award nominees Josh Gad (Elder Cunningham) and Andrew Rannells (Elder Price), Tony Award winner Nikki M. James (Nabulungi), and Tony Award nominee Rory O'Malley (Elder McKinley). The original cast members will perform select scenes and songs at each performance alongside the current cast, with no show exactly the same. The “Mystery Week” performances, the first of its kind on Broadway, will also feature Trey Parker, Matt Stone, and Robert Lopez and Broadway's original Mormon and Ugandan ensembles at certain performances, plus other surprise guests from the big Mormon family throughout the week.

The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording for The Book of Mormon (Ghostlight Records) will be reissued on Friday, June 26 as special 15th anniversary editions, available on 2LP crystal-clear vinyl, 2LP black vinyl and CD. The commemorative releases will feature booklets that include complete lyrics, production and studio photos, and new commentary by authors Trey Parker, Matt Stone, and Robert Lopez, and co-orchestrator, vocal arranger, and music supervisor Stephen Oremus, in conversation with “CBS Sunday Morning” correspondent David Pogue. Pre-order here: https://ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/BOM15

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