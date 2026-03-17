Track List Revealed For THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Cast Recording

The tracklist has been revealed for the forthcoming Cast Recording of The Queen of Versailles. As BroadwayWorld previously announced, The Queen of Versailles will release its Original Broadway Cast Recording featuring music and lyrics by Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz.

The album is available to pre-order here, and will be released on May 22, 2026.

Track List:

Because I Can Because We Can Caviar Dreams Mrs. Florida Each and Every Day The Ballad of the Timeshare King Trust Me The Golden Hour Pretty Wins I Could Get Used to This / More and More Crash (2008) This Is Not the Way The Royal We Show ’Em You’re the Queen Pavane for a Dead Lizard Watch The Book of Random Little Houses Higher Than Ever Grow the Light Crash (1793) I Could Get Used to This (Reprise) This Time Next Year

About The Queen of Versailles

The Queen of Versailles on Broadway saw an early closing on Sunday, December 21, after 32 previews and 49 regular performances. The production opened at the St. James Theatre on November 9, 2025 to mixed reviews. Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden, The Queen of Versailles features music and lyrics by Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Olivier Award nominee Lindsey Ferrentino.

In addition to Kristin Chenoweth, the show also stars Jenn Lyon, Taran Killam, Ryan Pinkston, Jarrett Austin Brown, Anissa Borrego, Arianna Davis, Taylor Dunbar and Georgie Murphy, as well as guest appearances from other stage stars like Annaleigh Ashford, J. Harrison Ghee and Jeff Hiller.

From computer engineer to Mrs. Florida to billionairess, Jackie Siegel sees herself as the embodiment of the American Dream. Now, as the wife of David "The Timeshare King" Siegel and mother of their eight children, they invite us to behold their most grandiose venture yet: they're building the largest private home in America in Orlando, Florida – a $100 million house big enough for her dreams and inspired by the Palace of Versailles. But with the Great Recession of 2008 looming, Jackie and David's dreams begin to crumble, along with their lavish lifestyle. The Queen of Versailles explores the true cost of fame and fortune, and one family’s pursuit of the American Dream – at any cost.

Prior to making the move to Broadway, The Queen of Versailles had a box office record-breaking world premiere at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre in the summer of 2024.