Meet the Cast of PATRIOTS, Beginning Previews Tonight on Broadway

Michael Stuhlbarg - Boris Berezovsky Michael Stuhlbarg had long been a lauded actor in the New York theatre world, but it wasn’t until he played Larry Gopnik in the Coen Brothers’ A Serious Man that he earned serious recognition from the film community including a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture. His other films include Call Me By Your Name, The Shape of Water, Miss Sloane, Doctor Strange, Arrival, Jobs, Trumbo, Miles Ahead, Pawn Sacrifice, Lincoln, Blue Jasmine, Cut Bank, Hitchcock, Men in Black 3, Hugo, Body of Lies, The Grey Zone, Cold Souls, and The Key to Reserva. Recent work includes Shirley, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Bones & All, and The Instigators. He played New York City mob boss Arnold Rothstein on HBO’s award-winning “Boardwalk Empire,” has recurred on Amazon’s “Transparent,” appeared in season three of FX’s “Fargo,” Hulu’s “The Looming Tower” (Emmy nomination), Netflix/Channel 4’s “Traitors,” Hulu’s “Dopesick”(Emmy nomination), HBO Max’s “The Staircase,” and Showtime’s “Your Honor.” In 2005, he was a Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner for Martin McDonagh’s The Pillowman. He was also honored with the New Dramatists Charles Bowden Actor Award and the Elliot Norton Boston Theatre Award, the latter for his performance in Long Day’s Journey Into Night. Other Broadway credits: National Actors Theatre’s Saint Joan, Three Men on a Horse, Timon of Athens, The Government Inspector, Ronald Harwood’s Taking Sides, Sam Mendes’ revival of Cabaret, and Tom Stoppard’s The Invention of Love. New York Shakespeare Festival: Twelfth Night, Richard II, Hamlet in Oskar Eustis’ production of Hamlet, Tim Blake Nelson’s Socrates. Other Off-Broadway credits: The Voysey Inheritance (Obie and Callaway Awards, Lucille Lortel Award nomination), Cymbeline, Old Wicked Songs, Measure For Pleasure (Lucille Lortel Award nomination), and The Grey Zone. BFA from The Juilliard School. He also studied at UCLA, at the Vilnius Conservatory in Lithuania’s Chekhov Studies unit, at the British-American Drama Academy at Balliol and Keble Colleges in Oxford, and, on a full scholarship, with Marcel Marceau.

Will Keen - Vladimir Putin Broadway debut. Will Keen has just closed the West End transfer of Peter Morgan’s Patriots, directed by Rupert Goold, for which he won the Olivier Award for Supporting Actor last year. He most recently wrapped “My Lady Jane” and the second series of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” both for Amazon, as well as indie feature Borderland opposite Felicity Jones and Mark Strong. He is currently on screens in “The Gold” (BBC1/Viacom), “Ridley Road” (BBC), and “The Pursuit of Love” (BBC) opposite Andrew Scott and Emily Beecham. His other TV credits include “His Dark Materials” seasons 1 and 2, “The Crown” seasons one and two, “Genius,” “Picasso,” “Wolf Hall” and “The Musketeers.” Stage credits include Ghosts, Waste (Almeida); Quartermaine’s Terms (Wyndham's Theatre); The Arsonists (Royal Court); and Mary Stuart (National Theatre).

Luke Thallon - Roman Abramovich Luke recently led Conor McPherson’s adaption of Paweł Pawlikowski’s Cold War at the Almeida Theatre. Other London theatre includes: Patriots (West End); Leopoldstadt (West End); the Pinter at the Pinter season (West End); The Inheritance (Young Vic); Camp Siegfried; Present Laughter (The Old Vic); After Life (National Theatre); c*ck(Chichester Festival Theatre); Albion and Patriots (Almeida Theatre). Upcoming: Luke will play Hamlet for the Royal Shakespeare Company in 2025. Awards include: Clarence Derwent (Leopoldstadt) and an Evening Standard Award nomination (Albion). Luke was listed in The Stage’s ‘25’ as one of the top theatre makers of the future. Training: Guildhall.

Stella Baker - Marina Litvinenko Stella Baker (Marina Litvinenko) starred as the title role of Sarah in the CW series “The Republic of Sarah.” Previously, the actress starred in Harriet Warner's Amazon series, “Tell Me Your Secrets,” opposite Lily Rabe and Amy Brenneman. Additional credits include “The Good Fight” and “Walker: Independence.” Stella starred in Matt Pfeiffer’s production of As You Like It at the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival. She also co-wrote, produced, and starred in the short film Candace, which made its premiere and won best film at the American Pavilion Emerging Filmmaker Showcase at Cannes Film Festival. She is a graduate of the Yale School of Drama.

Ronald Guttman - Professor Perelman Happy to return to Broadway long after his appearance with Annette Bening and Tim Daly in the Second Stage production of Tina Howe’s Coastal Disturbances at Circle in the Square. Selected Theatre: Patriots (Noël Coward Theatre, 2023; Almeida Theatre, 2022); Picasso at the Lapin Agile; The Philanthropist (Long Wharf Theatre); The Fifth Column; The Lonely Way (The Mint); Race (CSC); No Exit; The Free Zone (UBU Rep); Funky Crazy Boogaloo Boy (Naked Angels); Modigliani (JRT); Oedipus (Performing Group); Liliom (Off-Off-Broadway); Master and Margarita (Summer Stage Bard); Bauer (SFP); The Elephant Man (Théâtre de la Potinière, Paris); Le Sablier (Théâtre Antoine, Paris); numerous productions at The National Theatre (Brussels) and La Compagnie du Rideau de Bruxelles. Selected Television: “Documentary Now;” “Godfather of Harlem;” “Hunters;” “Black Earth Rising;” “Baskets;” “Mildred Pierce;” “Blacklist;” “Madam Secretary;” “Preacher;” “Elementary;” “Sister of the Groom;” “The Good Wife;” “Mad Men;” “Homeland;” “Lost;” “The West Wing;” “Sex and the City;” “Star Trek: Voyager;” “Mozart in the Jungle;” “And the Band Played On;” “Lipstick Jungle.” Selected Films: All You Need is Blood; The Duel; Isle of Hope; On the Basis of Sex; Welcome to New York; Nina; Pawn; Girl Most Likely; 13; August Rush; 27 Dresses; Avalon; Green Card; The Hunt for Red October; Mr. & Mrs. Adelman; Long Time No See; Tickling Leo; Danton.

Alex Hurt - Alexander Litvinenko Thrilled to be making his official Broadway debut. Recent work includes Broadway: Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. Off-Broadway: Continuity (MTC), Love, Love, Love (Roundabout), Placebo (Playwrights Horizons), Scenes from a Marriage (NYTW) as well Lincoln Center Theater, CSC, The New Group, and Cherry Lane. Regional: The Alley, A.R.T., Huntington, SF Playhouse, 21ten. Recent film: She Said, Minyan, Blackout, and Test Screening. TV credits: “Bonding” (Netflix), “Billions,” “Super Pumped,” “Homeland” (Showtime), as well as network shows “Good Fight” and “New Amsterdam.” Emmy nomination for lead actor in a digital drama series for “The Rehearsal” (Not the one with Nathan Fielder). M.F.A., NYU Grad Acting. Most grateful to his Children, Mom & his Dancing Queen.

Rosie Benton - Berezovsky's Mother & Others Broadway: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Stick Fly, Accent on Youth (MTC), Les Liaisons Dangereuses (Roundabout). Off-Broadway: Illyria (Public Theater), Saturn Returns (Lincoln Center), Row After Row (Women’s Project), Temporal Powers, Wife to James Whelan (Mint Theatre). Film: Simple Little Lives, Return, Angels in Stardust. TV: “FBI: Most Wanted,” “Blacklist,” “Bull,” “Betty,” “Instinct,” “Chicago Med,” “Person of Interest,” “The Good Wife,” “Elementary.” M.F.A: NYU Graduate Acting Program.

Jeff Biehl - Teacher Broadway: Machinal(Roundabout). Off-Broadway: Waiting for Godot (Theater for a New Audience), The Unbelieving (The Civilians), The Merchant of Venice (TFANA), Life Sucks(Drama Desk nomination, Outstanding Actor, Wheelhouse), Catch as Catch Can (Page73), Charles Francis Chan’s Jr.’s Exotic Oriental Murder Mystery(NAATCO), 10 out of 12 (Soho Rep), Poor Behavior (Primary Stages), Burning(New Group), Isaac’s Eye (EST). Regional: premieres at Yale Rep, Denver Center, Woolly Mammoth and Humana Festival. Film: Relay (upcoming), Worth, A Master Builder, Ricki and the Flash. TV: “The Path,” “Vinyl,” “Mysteries of Laura,” “Forever,” “Southland,” all “Law & Orders.” Juilliard.

Peter Bradbury - Nurse Broadway: The Shark is Broken; A Christmas Carol; Hangmen; Trouble in Mind; The Ferryman; Travesties; Farinelli and the King; The Cherry Orchard; Long Day’s Journey Into Night; Hughie; King Charles III; The Elephant Man (also West End); Casa Valentina; Cyrano de Bergerac; Picnic; Mrs. Warren’s Profession; That Championship Season; The Norman Conquests; A Man For All Seasons; Present Laughter; Hedda Gabler; The Caine Mutiny Court Martial; The Herbal Bed. TV: “The Gilded Age,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “New Amsterdam,” “Blacklist,” “Deception,” “Shades of Blue,” “Boardwalk Empire,” “Homeland,” “House of Cards,” “Sally Hemings,” “Law & Order.”

Camila Cano-Flavia - Tatiana Select credits include Broadway’s Network, Dance Nation (Playwrights Horizons), The Coast Starlight (Lincoln Center Theater), Mac Beth (Hunter Theater Project), Baby Ruby (Magnolia Pictures), and Three Women (Starz, upcoming). She received her BFA from Mason Gross School of the Arts, Rutgers University.

Marianna Gailus - Katya & Others Marianna Gailus (Katya & Others) was born and raised in New York City and received her M.F.A. from the Juilliard School and is a proud member of Group 51. Marianna earned a B.A. in History from Yale University, where she studied the intersections between American public history, cultural collective memory, and methodologies of storytelling. She studied maritime and global history at Cambridge University. New York Theater: cityscrape (Good Apples Collective), Period Sisters (HERE). Regional: Chautauqua, Voices from a Pandemic (Notch Theatre Company Workshop) and tomorrow will be Sunday[Working Title]. Juilliard credits include Halina in Indecent, Masha in Three Sisters, Parolles in All’s Well That Ends Well, The Moon in References to Salvador Dalí Make Me Hot, and Ren in The Extenders (film). Marianna was the 2022 recipient of Juilliard’s Laura Pels Prize in Acting for outstanding achievement. When not onstage, she works on the South Street Seaport Museum’s historic vessels and volunteers at the American Museum of Natural History as a tour guide and exhibit interpreter.

Paul Kynman - Korzhakov Paul Kynman (Korzhakov/Yeltsin & Others) trained as an actor at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. Theatre includes Patriots (Almeida Theatre & Noel Coward Theatre); Under the Whaleback (Hull Truck); April in Paris (Northcott Theatre, Exeter); The Madness of King George III, Johnny on a Spot, A Little Night Music (National Theatre); Burning Youth (Donmar Warehouse); The King General (Plymouth Theatre Royal). Television includes “The Witcher;” “To Walk Invisible;” “Barbarians Rising;” “Silk II;” “Coronation Street;” “First Light;” “Silent Witness;” “Red Riding Trilogy 1983 & 1974;” “Blue Murder;” "Merlin;” “Harley Street;” “Doctors;” “The Bill;" "Hollyoaks;" "Casualty;” “Rome;” “Heartbeat;” “Spartacus;” “Hound Of The Baskervilles;” “Night and Day;” “Armadillo;” D.I. Batchley in “Trial And Retribution;” “Sins;” “Touching Evil;” “Wonderful You;” “Where the Heart Is;” “The Governor;” “Thieftakers;” “Law and Disorder;” “Firm Friends;” “The Detectives;” “Hot Dog Wars;” “All or Nothing at All;” “Young Indiana Jones Chronicles;” “Jeeves and Wooster.” Film includes Asteroid City; Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves; Peterloo; Clash of the Titans; A c*ckand Bull Story; The Darkest Light; Legionnaire; Kull the Conqueror; Shooting Fish;Bent; First Knight. Radio includes: The Nativity (BBC Bristol).

Adam Poss - Lawyer Broadway debut. A Chicago actor, select credits there include the world premieres of 2666 and Teddy Ferrara (Goodman Theatre), Angelo in Measure for Measure (Chicago Shakespeare Theatre), Winston in 1984 (Steppenwolf Theatre), Oedipus in Oedipus el Rey (Victory Gardens), the world premiere of Rajiv Joseph’s The Lake Effect (Silk Road Rising), and the world premiere of Queen by Madhuri Shekar (Joseph Jefferson nomination for Best Supporting Actor). In Chicago he’s also worked at Writers Theatre, Remy Bumppo Theatre Company, and 16th St. Theatre. Regional credits include Lady Macbeth in Tony nominee Robert O’Hara’s all-male Macbeth (Denver Center for Performing Arts), Dracula in the world premiere of Dracula (Cincinnati Playhouse), the world premiere of Rajiv Joseph’s The North Pool (TheatreWorks Silicon Valley), Actors Theatre of Louisville, Studio Theatre DC, Milwaukee Rep., Indiana Rep., Kansas City Rep., and St. Louis Shakespeare. Television: Recurring role on “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago PD,” “Crisis” (NBC), “Paper Girls” (Amazon), “Shameless” (Showtime), “The Big Leap,” “Empire,” “NeXt,” “The Chicago Code,” “The Mob Doctor” (FOX). Film: Another Happy Day, Bar Fight!, All Happy Families, The Drunk, The Middle Distance, The King of U.R.L.’s, Speed Dating. He holds a BFA from The Theatre School at DePaul University.

Nick Rehberger - Assistant Nick Rehberger (Assistant/Kahneman & Others) was most recently seen in New York as Laertes in The Public Theater’s Shakespeare in the Park production of Hamlet, directed by Kenny Leon. He has appeared on Broadway in John Tiffany’s The Glass Menagerie and as Fyedka in Bartlett Sher’s Fiddler on the Roof. Other stage roles include Darcy in Pride and Prejudice (St. Louis Rep), Will Shakespeare in Shakespeare in Love (Chicago Shakespeare Theater), Pierre in Natasha, Pierre, & The Great Comet of 1812 (Pittsburgh CLO), The Sheriff of Nottingham in Hood (Asolo Rep), Robert Martin in The Drowsy Chaperone (FPAC), and Cinderella’s Prince/The Wolf in Into the Woods(Connecticut Stage Company). On film, he can be seen in I Am Michael, Thirdy, and Ventriculus. Television credits include “The Other Two,” “Girls,” “The Deuce” (HBO), “The Equalizer,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “Elementary” (CBS), and “Gotham” (FOX). He is a proud Carnegie Mellon University alum.

Benjamin Bonenfant - Performer Broadway debut! Off-Broadway: Julius Caesar (TFANA). Select regional: Macbeth, A Midsummer Night’s Dream (ASF); Henry V, Henry IV (Orlando Shakes); Romeo & Juliet (Great Lakes Theater); The Heart of Robin Hood (HVSF); Great Expectations, The Odyssey (OSF); Henry V (CSF); Benediction, Hamlet (Denver Center Theatre Company); Red (Curious Theatre); and The Seagull (TheatreWorks). TV: “Bull,” “The Good Fight,” and “Law & Order.” Film: Strapped. Thanks to KMR Talent, Rochel (SAKS&), and Jamie Ann—for everything.

Danielle Chaves - Performer First Broadway production. Graduate of the Yale School of Drama. Former company member with the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. She was also recently a lead in the horror anthology Satanic Hispanics – The Hammer of Zanzibar. She is thrilled to be supporting such a stellar cast of incredible women and is overjoyed to once again be in creative spaces with magnificently gifted artists. Deepest thanks to my inspiring and supportive mom, Laura and my loving and wildly talented partner, Seta.