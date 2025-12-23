Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 23, 2025- Diving Deep Into the American Theatre’s Most Influential Titles and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 23, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 23, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Get ready to kick off your day with the latest highlights from across the theatre scene. To get you in the holiday spirit, don't miss our Twelve Days of Christmas feature with Tony Award winner Miriam Silverman, who's taking a break from rehearsals for The Disappear to share her favorite holiday traditions. Dive into American Theatre magazine’s survey of the most influential stage works of the past 25 years, and take a peek at the star-studded gala photos for All Out: Comedy About Ambition featuring J.J. Abrams and Jimmy Fallon. Plus, catch the must-see highlights from the Kennedy Center Honors, celebrate historic milestones like Alex Timbers having four shows on Broadway, and get review roundups, industry news, and much more below!
|The Front Page
|
Twelve Days of Christmas: Miriam Silverman
Tony Award winner Miriam Silverman is back onstage this season in Audible Theater's world premiere of The Disappear, a new comedy written and directed by BAFTA Award nominee Erica Schmidt. She took a break from rehearsals to tell us about what makes the holidays special to her...
|
Diving Deeper Into American Theatre’s Most Influential Titles
Amidst the welter of Best of and Most lists for 2025, American Theatre magazine took on a wider time horizon in its survey of the most influential theatre titles of the last 25 years, or quarter-century if you prefer. Like any such list, the results are fascinating and immediately provide a foundation for debate, disagreement and discussion, but this was no list cobbled together from the opinions of the magazine’s staff, as is often the case with such efforts, but a genuine survey.
|
Photos: J.J. Abrams, Jimmy Fallon, and More Attend ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION Gala
Last week, All Out: Comedy About Ambition by Simon Rich held its gala performance. VIP guests included P!nk, Jimmy Fallon, J.J. Abrams, and more. Check out photos here!
|Must Watch
| Video: Watch Highlights From the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors
by Josh Sharpe
New sneak peeks have been released from the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors ceremony, featuring Michael Crawford, Kelsey Grammer, Carrie Manolakos, and more. Check out a preview of the ceremony here.. (more...)
| Video: Brian D’Arcy James Looks Back on Playing King George in HAMILTON
by Josh Sharpe
On Monday, five-time Tony nominee Brian D’Arcy James joined TODAY to discuss some of his current and past projects, including originating King George in Hamilton off-Broadway. Watch the full interview, where he also speaks about starring in the Peacock spy thriller series The Copenhagen Test and his Christmas song, 'Michigan Christmas.'. (more...)
|
Video: Zachary Quinto Talks Working with Janet McTeer and Mandy Patinkin in THE ARTIST
Video: Kristin Chenoweth Speaks at QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Closing: 'We Took A Big Swing'
Video: Andrew Barth Feldman Joins Nick Jonas for 'Home Alone' Performance During Long Island Concert
by Josh Sharpe
During a concert performance on Long Island this past weekend, Andrew Barth Feldman joined Nick Jonas for a live performance of “Home Alone' from A Very Jonas Christmas Movie. Check it out now.. (more...)
Video: 'Luck Be a Lady' from GUYS AND DOLLS at Shakespeare Theatre Company
Video: Jeremy Pope & Anthony Ramos Star in First Teaser for Ryan Murphy Series THE BEAUTY
|Hot Photos
| Photo: Alex Timbers Makes History by Having Four Shows Running on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tony Award winner Alex Timbers has made theater history by becoming only the fourth director ever to have four shows running simultaneously on Broadway.. (more...)
| Review: WICKED at The Hippodrome
by Timoth David Copney
For the last couple of years or so, theatre nerds everywhere have been besotted with the film version of the hit musical Wicked. After the debut of the first installment, anticipation only grew for Part Two, which dropped this past November. But amid all the brouhaha and ballyhoo over the cinematic offerings, the origins of the musical itself were pushed to the background.. (more...)
| Photos: Kym Marsh, Lisa Faulkner and More in Rehearsal For SINGLE WHITE FEMALE UK Tour
by Stephi Wild
Photos from rehearsals have been released from the brand-new stage adaptation of Single White Female UK tour. Check out the photos and learn more about the show here!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
Ruthie Ann Miles, Conrad Ricamora & More Featured in CRAZY RICH ASIANS Musical Reading
by Michael Major
A 29-hour reading for the musical adaptation of Crazy Rich Asians was held in New York City recently, with several members of the creative team sharing photos from inside. . (more...)
|Review Roundups
|Around the Broadway World
|Happy Birthday To...
|
"For we need a little music, need a little laughter
Videos