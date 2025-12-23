Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 23, 2025- Diving Deep Into the American Theatre’s Most Influential Titles and More

Video: Zachary Quinto Talks Working with Janet McTeer and Mandy Patinkin in THE ARTIST

by Josh Sharpe

BroadwayWorld spoke with Zachary Quinto about playing a defense lawyer in the new Gilded Age-era series The Artist, who also shared his experience working alongside the all-star cast. Check out the interview now.. (more...)

Video: Kristin Chenoweth Speaks at QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Closing: 'We Took A Big Swing'

by Michael Major

The Queen of Versailles played its final performance on Broadway yesterday. Watch a video of the cast of the Kristin Chenoweth-led musical taking their final bows, followed by a curtain call speech.. (more...)

by Josh Sharpe

Video: 'Luck Be a Lady' from GUYS AND DOLLS at Shakespeare Theatre Company

by Joshua Wright

Take your first look at 'Luck Be a Lady' performed by Jacob Dickey and the company of GUYS AND DOLLS at Sakespeare Theatre Company.. (more...)