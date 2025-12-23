Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 23, 2025- Diving Deep Into the American Theatre’s Most Influential Titles and More

 tracker
December 23, 2025- Diving Deep Into the American Theatre's Most Influential Titles and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 23, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Dec. 23, 2025
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Get ready to kick off your day with the latest highlights from across the theatre scene. To get you in the holiday spirit, don't miss our Twelve Days of Christmas feature with Tony Award winner Miriam Silverman, who's taking a break from rehearsals for The Disappear to share her favorite holiday traditions. Dive into American Theatre magazine’s survey of the most influential stage works of the past 25 years, and take a peek at the star-studded gala photos for All Out: Comedy About Ambition featuring J.J. Abrams and Jimmy Fallon. Plus, catch the must-see highlights from the Kennedy Center Honors, celebrate historic milestones like Alex Timbers having four shows on Broadway, and get review roundups, industry news, and much more below!

Twelve Days of Christmas: Miriam Silverman

Tony Award winner Miriam Silverman is back onstage this season in Audible Theater's world premiere of The Disappear, a new comedy written and directed by BAFTA Award nominee Erica Schmidt. She took a break from rehearsals to tell us about what makes the holidays special to her...
Diving Deeper Into American Theatre’s Most Influential Titles

Amidst the welter of Best of and Most lists for 2025, American Theatre magazine took on a wider time horizon in its survey of the most influential theatre titles of the last 25 years, or quarter-century if you prefer. Like any such list, the results are fascinating and immediately provide a foundation for debate, disagreement and discussion, but this was no list cobbled together from the opinions of the magazine’s staff, as is often the case with such efforts, but a genuine survey. 
Photos: J.J. Abrams, Jimmy Fallon, and More Attend ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION Gala

Last week, All Out: Comedy About Ambition by Simon Rich held its gala performance.  VIP guests included P!nk, Jimmy Fallon, J.J. Abrams, and more. Check out photos here!

by Josh Sharpe
New sneak peeks have been released from the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors ceremony, featuring Michael Crawford, Kelsey Grammer, Carrie Manolakos, and more. Check out a preview of the ceremony here.. (more...)
by Josh Sharpe
On Monday, five-time Tony nominee Brian D’Arcy James joined TODAY to discuss some of his current and past projects, including originating King George in Hamilton off-Broadway. Watch the full interview, where he also speaks about starring in the Peacock spy thriller series The Copenhagen Test and his Christmas song, 'Michigan Christmas.'. (more...)

by Josh Sharpe
BroadwayWorld spoke with Zachary Quinto about playing a defense lawyer in the new Gilded Age-era series The Artist, who also shared his experience working alongside the all-star cast. Check out the interview now.. (more...)

Video: Kristin Chenoweth Speaks at QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Closing: 'We Took A Big Swing'
by Michael Major
The Queen of Versailles played its final performance on Broadway yesterday. Watch a video of the cast of the Kristin Chenoweth-led musical taking their final bows, followed by a curtain call speech.. (more...)

Video: Andrew Barth Feldman Joins Nick Jonas for 'Home Alone' Performance During Long Island Concert
by Josh Sharpe
During a concert performance on Long Island this past weekend, Andrew Barth Feldman joined Nick Jonas for a live performance of “Home Alone' from A Very Jonas Christmas Movie. Check it out now.. (more...)

Video: 'Luck Be a Lady' from GUYS AND DOLLS at Shakespeare Theatre Company
by Joshua Wright
Take your first look at 'Luck Be a Lady' performed by Jacob Dickey and the company of GUYS AND DOLLS at Sakespeare Theatre Company.. (more...)

Video: Jeremy Pope & Anthony Ramos Star in First Teaser for Ryan Murphy Series THE BEAUTY
by Josh Sharpe
FX has released the first official teaser for The Beauty, a new television series from Ryan Murphy and Matt Hodgson. Watch the trailer, which features Broadway alums Jeremy Pope and Anthony Ramos.. (more...)
 
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tony Award winner Alex Timbers has made theater history by becoming only the fourth director ever to have four shows running simultaneously on Broadway.. (more...)
by Timoth David Copney
For the last couple of years or so, theatre nerds everywhere have been besotted with the film version of the hit musical Wicked. After the debut of the first installment, anticipation only grew for Part Two, which dropped this past November. But amid all the brouhaha and ballyhoo over the cinematic offerings, the origins of the musical itself were pushed to the background.. (more...)
by Stephi Wild
Photos from rehearsals have been released from the brand-new stage adaptation of Single White Female UK tour. Check out the photos and learn more about the show here!. (more...)
 
Theater Resources Unlimited to Present Writer-Producer Virtual Speed Date
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A dependable haven for artists, Theater Resources Unlimited will present a unique opportunity for writers: an upcoming Writer/Producer Virtual Speed Date. . (more...)
LPTW to Present Inaugural Billie Allen Award to Ms. Michael Angel Johnson
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The League of Professional Theatre Women will present the Inaugural Billie Allen Award in December to Ms. Michael angel Johnson, a playwright whose works have been produced across the U.S., including in New York, Los Angeles, and more. . (more...)

Ruthie Ann Miles, Conrad Ricamora & More Featured in CRAZY RICH ASIANS Musical Reading
by Michael Major
A 29-hour reading for the musical adaptation of Crazy Rich Asians was held in New York City recently, with several members of the creative team sharing photos from inside. . (more...)

 
Review Roundup: PICNIC AT HANGING ROCK at Greenwich House Theatre
by Stephi Wild
PICNIC AT HANGING ROCK, the new rock musical, is now in performances at Greenwich House Theatre. Learn more about the production and read the reviews here!. (more...)    
American College Theatre Festival Suspends Affiliation With Kennedy Center
by Joshua Wright
The American College Theatre Festival announced it has suspended its long-standing affiliation with the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, citing a misalignment of values while confirming its national and regional programs will continue.. (more...)
What's Playing on Broadway: Christmas Week 2025
by Sidney Paterra
xChristmastime is here! If your holiday plans include seeing a Broadway show, take note of the special holiday schedules for this upcoming Christmas week. We have all of the details here!. (more...)
Barry Manilow Postpones 2026 Farewell Tour After Lung Cancer Diagnosis
by Josh Sharpe
Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award-winning artist Barry Manilow is postponing his 2026 farewell tour following a lung cancer diagnosis. It will now kick off in late February.. (more...)
Review: PINOCCHIO, Globe Theatre
by Christiana Rose
Pinocchio at the Globe Theatre is a radiant and heartfelt triumph which transforms a much loved story into a richly imaginative new musical. The atmosphere is electric, with the standing audience filling the lower space, with a striking set emblazoned with giant letters spelling PINOCCHIO framed by grand red curtains, ensuring the sense of occasion is unmistakable.. (more...)
Jonas Kaufmann Says He Will Not Sing in Great Britain
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Star tenor Jonas Kafumann has revealed that he has no plans to sing opera ever again in Great Britain.. (more...)
Daniel Breaker Joins HADESTOWN West End Cast
by Stephi Wild
Broadway and television star Daniel Breaker will play Hermes in the West End production of Hadestown from 29 December 2025. Learn more about Breaker here!. (more...)
Review: CHRISTMAS DAY, Almeida Theatre
by Franco Milazzo
There is a particular kind of contemporary British play that believes proximity to the dinner table equals profundity. Or human connection. Or a direct line to our stomachs, if not our hearts. It’s never really clear. Sam Grabiner’s Christmas Day (his first play since his Olivier-winning Boys on the Verge of Tears) is delivered under James Macdonald’s taut but ultimately overburdened direction and both fulfils and interrogates that tradition.. (more...)
Rory O'Malley

mSee you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"For we need a little music, need a little laughter
Need a little singing ringing through the rafter
And we need a little snappy, happy ever after
We need a little Christmas now!"

- Mame
 

