MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Cast Recoding Out on CD Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Maybe Happy Ending: Original Broadway Cast Recording is available on CD now! The album was released in streaming and digital formats earlier this season. The vinyl edition, which is due on Friday, June 13, is currently available for pre-order.

Both the CD and the vinyl include liner notes from Grammy nominated songwriter Stephen Trask, a synopsis, color production photography, and complete lyrics. The album – which preserves the new romantic musical comedy’s score by the internationally acclaimed Tony Award-nominated duo Will Aronson and Hue Park – is produced by Deborah Abramson, Ian Kagey, Will Aronson, and Hue Park.

To stream or download the album, order the CD, or pre-order the vinyl editions, please visit maybehappyending.lnk.to/OBCR

To date, Maybe Happy Ending has received 10 Tony Award nominations including Best Musical, best Original Score and Best Leading Actor (Darren Criss),the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Musical, 2 Drama League Award wins including Outstanding Production of a Musical and Outstanding Direction of a Musical (Michael Arden), 4 Outer Critics Circle Award wins including Outstanding New Broadway Musical, Outstanding Director of a Musical (Michael Arden), Outstanding Book of a Musical and Outstanding Score (Will Aronson and Hue Park), a Theatre World Award (Helen J Shen), a Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Favorite Leading Actor in a Musical (Darren Criss), plus 9 Drama Desk Award nominations including Outstanding Musical.

Maybe Happy Ending opened on Broadway on November 12, 2024 at the Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th Street) to immense critical and audience acclaim, and to date, the show has been selected as the “Best Theatre of 2024” by The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, New York Magazine, The Washington Post, Time Out New York, and Entertainment Weekly. The production recently announced a new block of tickets is now on sale through January 18, 2026. Tickets can be purchased at the Belasco Theatre box office, at Telecharge or by calling 212-239-6200.

Maybe Happy Ending stars Tony Award nominee and Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Darren Criss (American Buffalo, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, “Glee,” “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”), Helen J Shen (The Lonely Few, Teeth), Dez Duron (NBC’s “The Voice”) and Marcus Choi (Wicked, Flower Drum Song).

The cast also includes: Steven Huynh (“Blue Bloods”, CBS); Hannah Kevitt (Back to the Future, Broadway), Daniel May (Flower Drum Song, Broadway; Soft Power, Signature Theatre) and Christopher James Tamayo (Les Misérables, National Tour) who round out the production as the understudies.

Maybe Happy Ending was directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden (Parade, Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol) and features Set and additional Video Design by Tony Award nominee Dane Laffrey (A Christmas Carol, Once on This Island), Costume Design is by Tony Award winner Clint Ramos (KPOP, Eclipsed), Lighting Design is by Tony Award nominee Ben Stanton (A Christmas Carol, Fun Home), Sound Design is by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!: The Musical, Beetlejuice), Video Design by George Reeve (Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, UK), Deborah Abramson (The Gardens of Anuncia) is the Music Supervisor and John Yun is the Music Director. Casting is by Telsey & Co, Craig Burns, CSA and Justin Scribner is the Production Stage Manager. Foresight Theatrical serves as General Managers of the show.

Maybe Happy Ending is the story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love. Winner of the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award, the Drama League Award, the OCC Award and the Richard Rodgers Award, Maybe Happy Ending is the offbeat and captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet.

Maybe Happy Ending was written in both Korean and English-language versions. The Korean-language version opened in December of 2016 at DaeMyung Culture Factory in Seoul and subsequently won six Korean Musical Awards including Best Musical. The English-language version was awarded the 2017 Richard Rodgers Production Award and had its U.S. premiere at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta in the 2019-2020 season under the direction of Michael Arden.

On Broadway, Maybe Happy Ending is produced by Jeffrey Richards, Hunter Arnold, Darren Criss, Dr. Pam Hurst- Della Pietra & Stephen Della Pietra, NHN Link Corporation, Greg & Lisa Love, Kayla Greenspan, Jayne Baron Sherman, Louise Gund, Spencer Ross, Yonge Street Theatricals, Ruth Hendel, Kaplan-Gopal-MMC, Adam Zotovich, At Rise Creative, Broadway Strategic Return Fund, Curt Cronin, Fahs Productions, Greg Field, Paul Gavriani/Michael Patrick, Rebecca Gold, Grace Street Creative Group, John Gore Organization, Willette & Manny Klausner, Kent Knudsen, James L. Nederlander, Salmira Productions, The Shubert Organization, Jacob Stuckelman & John Albert Harris, Wooran Foundation, You Should Smile More Productions, Ira Pittelman, Mark and David Golub Productions, Diego Kolankowsky, Takonkiet Viravan, Brad Blume, Will Aronson & Hue Park, Hugo Six, Clarissa Cueva, Ali Daylami, Maia Kayla Glasman, Patrick W. Jones, and Brandon J. Schwartz. Allan Williams serves as Executive Producer.

Track List

1. Why Love

2. World Within My Room

3. The Way That It Has to Be

4. Charger Exchange Ballet (Instrumental)

5. Where You Belong

6. Tell Me About Fireflies, Please (Instrumental)

7. Hitting the Road - Part 1

8. Goodbye, My Room

9. Hitting the Road - Part 2

10. The Rainy Day We Met

11. Jenny

12. How to Be Not Alone

13. Hitting the Road - Part 3

14. What I Learned from People

15. Why Love: James’s Piano Solo (Instrumental)

16. Chasing Fireflies (Instrumental)

17. Never Fly Away

18. A Sentimental Person

19. When You’re in Love

20. Touch Sequence (Instrumental)

21. Then I Can Let You Go

22. Goodbye, My Room (Reprise)

23. Maybe Happy Ending

24. Memory Sequence (Instrumental)

25. Why Love (Reprise)

26. Finale

27. Bonus Track: Why Love: Live in Amsterdam, May 1948 (The Gil Brentley Jazz Orchestra)