Photos: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Stars and Creatives Celebrate Their Grammy Nomination At 92NY Event

Go inside A New York Evening with Maybe Happy Ending. in new photos featuring the shows Tony-winning team including Will Aronson, Darren Criss, Helen J Shen, Marcus Choi, and Dez Duron.

The group appeared before a sold-out audience to mark the show’s Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theater Album. Album producers Deborah Abramson and Ian Kagey joined the conversation, offering insight into the creation of the recording.

Throughout the evening, the cast performed selections including “The Rainy Day We Met” and “How To Not Be Alone.”

Photo Credit: Rob Kim/Getty Images for The Recording Academy