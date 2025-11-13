 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Stars and Creatives Celebrate Their Grammy Nomination At 92NY Event

The Tony-winning show's cast and creatives shared performances and insights into the show's cast recording which was recently nominated for Best Musical Theater Album.

By: Nov. 13, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Go inside A New York Evening with Maybe Happy Ending. in new photos featuring the shows Tony-winning team including Will Aronson, Darren Criss, Helen J Shen, Marcus Choi, and Dez Duron. 

The group appeared before a sold-out audience to mark the show’s Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theater Album. Album producers Deborah Abramson and Ian Kagey joined the conversation, offering insight into the creation of the recording.

Throughout the evening, the cast performed selections including “The Rainy Day We Met” and “How To Not Be Alone.”

Photo Credit: Rob Kim/Getty Images for The Recording Academy



Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...

BWW Merch Shop - Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Maybe Happy Ending Pin Set
Maybe Happy Ending Pin Set
Buy a Maybe Happy Ending Logo Magnet
Maybe Happy Ending Logo Magnet

Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos