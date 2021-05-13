Looking for a Theater Job? BroadwayWorld Job Postings for May 13th; Sales, Classes, Company Managers & More

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 5/13/2021. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Digital Marketing Manager

Seeking an extremely creative and strategic marketer to oversee Two River Theater's digital platforms and campaigns through email, social media, website, online advertising and more. The Digital Marketing Manager is part of a four-person marketing department and works as part of the team to develop, support and manage dynamic and ever changing initiatives to support the work of Two River Theater. This is a full-time position reporting to the Director of Marketing. View Full Job Listing: https... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Head of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion

Head of Equity, Diversity & Inclusion - Moulin Rouge! The Musical "Everyone is welcome at the Moulin Rouge!" - Harold Zidler Moulin Rouge! The Musical seeks a strategic leader, skilled communicator and collaborative ED&I executive to partner with our leadership team to drive transformational change within our organization and our industry. We understand that creating an inclusive environment is not the responsibility of one person or one office alone and can assure all candidates that... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: General Manager

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS GENERAL MANAGER Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as General Manager. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Camp Half Blood Outdoor Immersive Children's Theatre

Job Details: Seeking performers for an outdoor immersive children's LARP (live-action role playing) adventure for summer camp program, Camp Half-Blood. Actors play larger than life mythological characters set in the modern-day, not far from the Percy Jackson universe (think Hermes in running shorts instead of a toga). Each week you could be a God, a Hero, a Villain, a Monster, a Nymph, an Oracle, or a combination of these. Everyone must feel comfortable engaging groups of kids, ages 6-12... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Camp Half Blood Outdoor Immersive Children's Theatre

Job Details: Seeking performers for an outdoor immersive children's LARP (live-action role playing) adventure for summer camp program, Camp Half-Blood. Actors play larger than life mythological characters set in the modern-day, not far from the Percy Jackson universe (think Hermes in running shorts instead of a toga). Each week you could be a God, a Hero, a Villain, a Monster, a Nymph, an Oracle, or a combination of these. Everyone must feel comfortable engaging groups of kids, ages 6-12, ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: GENERAL MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATE/ASSISTANT

ShowTown Theatricals is currently accepting applications for a full-time General Management Associate/Assistant position. Founded in 2020 by Nathan Gehan, ShowTown Theatricals is a new and innovative general management company that specializes in managing Broadway shows, Broadway tours, virtual productions, and many more. Our deep roster of developmental productions and our commitment to creating a more diverse and multicultural theater industry, including through our partnership with the B... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: MARKETING RECRUITMENT ASSOCIATE (REMOTE)

CMRG (Creative Marketing + Recruitment Group) is seeking a Remote Marketing Recruitment Associate to join our growing team. CMRG is a distinctive, all-inclusive, marketing, and talent acquisition consultancy - one that leads with a fresh, focused, technologically advanced approach. We are an all-female marketing and recruitment firm with a specialization in employer branding and passive talent engagement. We pair great brands with great people utilizing a combination of AI, technolog... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Sales Development Representative

Sales Development Representative 254 W 54th St, New York, NY 10019, USA Full-time Company Description On The Stage is an all-in-one online SaaS platform designed for school, community, and independent theatre makers by theatre professionals with real experience in the tech industry. We make Broadway caliber technology tools to help live arts producers achieve their creative and financial goals. Our end-to-end SaaS platform includes a comprehensive online ticketing system, public-facin... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Midsummer Night's Dream Technical Call

CALL TYPE PSM/SM DATES Tentative contract dates are Last week in May- End of July OTHER Rehearsals will be a combination of inside and outside with all performances outside. Note on COVID-19 vaccinations: We strongly encourage all hired performers to get fully vaccinated prior to the start date of their first rehearsal. We have a full Covid plan in place. SEEKING Non-union stage manager /PSM SUBMISSION INSTRUCTIONS Please send resume and cover letter for consideration... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Office Reception/Assistant for Summer Musical Theatre Camps

YADA - Youth Academy of Dramatic Arts (www.yada.org) is seeking a full time administrative employee for Summer Programs with an opportunity to continue on beyond Summer. Candidates must be comfortable with Google suite and with learning how to use our parent/student registration website. YADA is looking for candidates with experience in the performing arts who feel at ease with the energy of students and parents, and can help as needed both behind a desk and, if needed, in an all-hands-on... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Voice & Speech Coach for "King Lear"

NY Classical Theatre is hiring a Voice & Speech Coach to work in direct collaboration with the director of our production of "King Lear." The ideal candidate self-identifies as: a Black, Indigenous, Pacific Islander, Latinx/Latino, Middle Eastern, North African, Asian, South Asian, or multiracial creative partner whose background reflects the global majority audience communities we serve. NY Classical is especially interested in candidates who are excited to champion the actor's process and v... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Production Assistant (Non-technical)

Bryant Park Production Assistant (PA) Bryant Park is a public park conveniently located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets in midtown Manhattan. It is visited by over 12 million people each year and is one of the busiest public spaces in the world. The park hosts approximately 60 large-scale events each summer from May - September. More detailed information about our events can be found on our website, bryantpark.org. A large amount of manual labor is needed to produce these even... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Administrative Intern

MAESTRA MUSIC is seeking an Administrative Intern Start date: June 1, 2021 Term could go until early August or early September. Negotiable. College credit or stipend available. Current enrollment in a college program is encouraged but not required. Schedule is flexible. Women/Non-Binary/TGNC and People of Color strongly encouraged to apply. Are you interested in spending your summer working with a young non-profit organization committed to serving women, non-binary, and TGNC thea... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Administrative Assistant

MAESTRA MUSIC is seeking an Administrative Assistant Start date: TBD between June 1 and 14, 2021 Part-time: approximately 30 hours/week at $20/hour, on payroll Women/Non-Binary/TGNC and People of Color strongly encouraged to apply Are you interested in working with a young non-profit organization committed to serving women, non-binary, and TGNC theater musicians? Join Maestra's staff! To Apply: Please send resume and cover letter by 6 pm ET on May 14th to info@maestramusic.org an... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Manager

Box Office Manager DEPARTMENT: Patron Services REPORTS TO: Director of Marketing, Artistic Director, and General Manager EMPLOYMENT DESCRIPTION: The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey seeks a customer service-oriented, tech-savvy, experienced Box Office Manager. Responsibilities include - supervising/managing the patron service staff; managing subscription, single ticket, groups, and student matinee sales; and reporting for marketing, development. Candidates should have previous box ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Retail Supervisor

VAN GOGH: THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE Retail Supervisor A full-time role at Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience located at 300 Vesey Street, New York, NY reporting to the General Manager and Assistant Managers. This full-time role is being offered on a temporary basis for an estimated 7 months. JOB SUMMARY Responsible for providing a first-class experience for our visitors with exceptional customer service in the Shop area, stock management and control, and maintaining a clean and co... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Guest Services Team Member

VAN GOGH: THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE Guest Services Team Member A part time role at Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience located at 300 Vesey Street, New York, NY reporting to the General and Assistant Managers. JOB SUMMARY Be a part of an arts-loving and customer oriented team responsible for providing a first-class experience for our visitors. We provide exceptional customer service, and create and promote a positive atmosphere and guest focused culture within our unique, 30,000 s... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: South Chicago Dance Theatre Main Company Audition

The South Chicago Dance Theatre is a traditional repertory company hosting its annual audition this June via a preliminary virtual submission and an in-person audition for select applicants. A virtual audition is available upon request. The company is hiring professional artists as well as accepting dancers between the ages of 18-24 into its Emerging Artist Program. SCDT's diverse repertoire encompasses renowned contemporary choreographers and a preservation program for historic dance work. T... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Manager

ORGANIZATION OVERVIEW Elm Street Cultural Arts Village ("Elm Street") engages community with relevant art experiences every day. This is achieved through creating vibrancy. Development Manager Part Time Position Reports to: Executive Director Job Description: Share the vision of Elm Street to encourage individuals, corporations, municipalities, and foundations to increase contributed income. JOB OVERVIEW The Development Manager (DM) will lead, strategize, and implement initiatives to... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Summer Camp Teaching Artist

ABOUT THE POSITION Innovative network of school-based and center-based youth development programs seeks Teaching Artists & Jr. Teaching Artists for a summer day camp serving children ages 5-14 in Bushwick and Williamsburg, Brooklyn and Elmhurst, Jackson Heights, and Jamaica, Queens. We are looking for versatile and flexible teachers who are open to frequent feedback on their classroom management and lesson plans, and who are excited to be part of a creative team. Popular art forms with our y... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Open Arts Alliance- Program Manager

Program Manager Reporting To Executive Director Open Arts Alliance is a 501c3 non-profit organization. The professional theatre company is dedicated to bringing plays and musicals to healthcare facilities, hospitals, schools and venues that have traditionally been under-served by the performing arts, and utilizing students and teaching artists to facilitate social service outreach for senior citizens with dementia or Alzheimer's Disease. A proud member of EdTA and TY... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Open Arts Alliance- Production Manager

Production Manager Reporting To Executive Director Open Arts Alliance is a 501c3 non-profit organization. The professional theatre company is dedicated to bringing plays and musicals to healthcare facilities, hospitals, schools and venues that have traditionally been under-served by the performing arts, and utilizing students and teaching artists to facilitate social service outreach for senior citizens with dementia or Alzheimer's Disease. A proud member of EdTA and ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Finance and Operations Manager

Position Title: Finance & Operations Manager About Dramatists Guild Foundation: Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) is a national charity that fuels the future of American theater by supporting the writers who create it. DGF fosters playwrights, composers, lyricists, and librettists at all stages of their careers. We sponsor educational programs; provide awards, grants, and stipends; offer free space to create new works; and give emergency aid to writers in need. By supporting and nurturing t... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: ZogCulture Virtual Events is Hiring

For all postings: Please send resume to hiring@zogculture.com Roles: Virtual Staff -Virtual Emcee -Tech Lead -Facilitator / Support About us: ZogCulture creates personal connections and caring communities through play at work. We are the experts in virtual and in-person company events with dozens of years of experience in company culture, employee engagement, and corporate events. ZogCulture has become the go-to events partner for organizations from startups to Fortune 500 companies... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Patron Services / Ticketing Supervisor (Box Office)

Patrons Services/Ticketing Supervisor Department: Box Office Reports to: Business / Box Office Manager Status: Non-Exempt, Part-Time Hourly with potential for Full-Time. Summary: The Patron Services Supervisor is responsible for providing superlative customer service to the patrons of all Scranton Cultural Center clients and professionally and responsibly. This person is hands-on and responsible for the supervision of the Center's box office. He/she is may liaison with Ticketmaster (o... (more)