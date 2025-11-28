BroadwayWorld Classifieds 11/27/2025; Jobs In Props, Marketing & More

Click Here for More on Classifieds

Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 11/27/2025. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

New Listings This Week

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Props Coordinator

POSITION TITLE: Props Coordinator DEPARTMENT: Production CLASSIFICATION: Seasonal, Full-time, Salaried Non-Exempt REPORTS TO: Production Manager LOCATION: On-site DATES: March 3 – December 19, 2026 POSITION SUMMARY: The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) in Florham Park and Madison, NJ is seeking an experienced Props Coordinator (PC). Position will be responsible for constructing or sourcing properties and furniture for all productions/events; assist in maintaining a 20,000ft2 ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Tour Manager

POSITION TITLE: Tour Manager DEPARTMENT: Education CLASSIFICATION: Full-time REPORTS TO: Education Programs Coordinator & Production Manager LOCATION: On-site and travel / housing available START DATE: January 12, 2026 POSITION SUMMARY: The Tour Manager (non-AEA) is a member of the 11-person Shakespeare LIVE! Artistic Fellowship company with The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey. Shakespeare LIVE! tours two abridged Shakespeare productions into schools, community centers, and other a... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Digital Marketing Assistant

POSITION TITLE: Digital Marketing Assistant

DEPARTMENT: Marketing

CLASSIFICATION: Full-time

REPORTS TO: Director of Marketing and Artistic Director

LOCATION: On-site

START DATE: January 12, 2026 or sooner

POSITION SUMMARY: The Digital Marketing Assistant is a key member of STNJ's staff. The creative work of this individual must be able to represent the organization in conjunction with the vision of the Artistic Director and the guidance of the Director of M... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Assistant Carpenter

JOB TITLE: Assistant Carpenter REPORTS TO: Technical Director FLSA STATUS: Full-Time, Hourly, Non-Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $30.95/hour UNION: IATSE Local 2 LOCATION: 363 W. Pershing Rd., Chicago, IL 60609 POSITION SUMMARY: The Goodman Theatre is searching for an Assistant Carpenter to join our scene shop. The Assistant Carpenter will work collaboratively with the Technical Director and other scene shop members to construct, load-in, maintain and load-out scenery for the 8-s... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Costume Designer – Joseph & The Technicolor Dreamcoat (Ages 10-18)

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Production (Ages 10-18) Position: Raue Center School For The Arts – Costume Designer Hours: Varies based on availability Stipend: $1000 Important Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat dates: Auditions: Week of January 5th - 8th Rehearsals: Begin the week of January 12th - February 20th 3 - 4 nights a week with 1 day possibly Sunday. Tentatively 6 - 9 PM Tech: Sunday, February 22nd - Thursday, February 26th Shows: (2 weekends) February... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Teaching Assistant/Youth Coordinator - The Arts Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat –

Position: Raue Center School For The Arts Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat – Teaching Assistant/Youth Coordinator (Seeking Multiple TA’s) Stipend: $1000/Per TA Important Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat dates: Auditions: Week of January 5th - 8th Rehearsals: Begin the week of January 12th - February 20th 3 - 4 nights a week with 1 day possibly Sunday. Tentatively 6 - 9 PM Tech: Sunday, February 22nd - Thursday, February 26th Shows: (2 weekends) February 27 @ 8 PM... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Choreographer –Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Ages 10 -18)

Position: Raue Center School For The Arts Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat – Choreographer Hours: Will be coordinated with the Director and Music Director Stipend: $2500 Important Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat dates: Auditions: Week of January 5th - 8th Rehearsals: Begin the week of January 12th - February 20th 3 - 4 nights a week with 1 day possibly Sunday. Tentatively 6 - 9 PM Tech: Sunday, February 22nd - Thursday, February 26th Shows: (2 weekends) Februar... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Asst. Stage Manager & Props Master –Joseph & The Technicolor Dreamcoat (Ages 10-18)

Position: Raue Center School For The Arts Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat – Assistant Stage Manager + Props Master Stipend: $300/Wk for AMS + $500 for Props| $2300 Total Important Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat dates: Auditions: Week of January 5th - 8th Rehearsals: Begin the week of January 12th - February 20th 3 - 4 nights a week with 1 day possibly Sunday. Tentatively 6 - 9 PM Tech: Sunday, February 22nd - Thursday, February 26th Shows: (2 weekends) Februar... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Stage Manager – Joseph & The Technicolor Dreamcoat (Ages 10-18)

Position: Raue Center School For The Arts Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat – Stage Manager Hours: the tentative schedule is as follows. Show dates are confirmed Stipend: $325/Wk | $2,600 Total Important Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat dates: Auditions: Week of January 5th - 8th Rehearsals: Begin the week of January 12th - February 20th 3 - 4 nights a week with 1 day possibly Sunday. Tentatively 6 - 9 PM Tech: Sunday, February 22nd - Thursday, February 26th Shows... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Music Director –Joseph & The Technicolor Dreamcoat (Ages 10-18)

Position: Raue Center School For The Arts Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat – Music Director Hours: Will be coordinated with the Director and Choreographer Stipend: $2800 Important Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat dates: Auditions: Week of January 5th - 8th Rehearsals: Begin the week of January 12th - February 20th 3 - 4 nights a week with 1 day possibly Sunday. Tentatively 6 - 9 PM Tech: Sunday, February 22nd - Thursday, February 26th Shows: (2 weekends) Februar... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Coordinator

Marketing Coordinator Organizational Summary: Playwrights Horizons is a writer’s theater committed to the advancement of bold and visionary contemporary playwrights, through the development and production of daring new work and the education of future theatermakers. In a city rich with cultural offerings, Playwrights Horizons’ 53-year-old mission is unique among theaters of its size; the organization has distinguished itself by a steadfast commitment to centering the voice of the playwright... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: First Hand

JOB TITLE: First Hand REPORTS TO: Head Draper, Asst. Costume Shop Manager and Costume Shop Supervisor FLSA STATUS: Full-Time, Hourly, Non-Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $29.76 per hour LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn Street – Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: Goodman Theatre seeks a First Hand to assist Drapers in all phases of costume construction through completed assigned garments and maintenance during the show run, within established production deadlines. This position requires... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Stitcher

JOB TITLE: Stitcher REPORTS TO: Head Draper, Asst. Costume Shop Manager and Costume Shop Supervisor FLSA STATUS: Full-Time, Hourly, Non-Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $27.33 per hour LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn Street – Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Goodman Theatre is seeking a stitcher responsible for constructing, altering, and finishing assigned costumes within established deadlines. This position requires strong technical sewing skills, attention to detail, and the ability to ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Wardrobe Dresser

JOB TITLE: Wardrobe Dresser REPORTS TO: Wardrobe Supervisor FLSA STATUS: Full-Time, Non-exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $29.76/hour LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn, Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Goodman Theatre seeks a skilled Wardrobe Dresser responsible for running performances in either of the Goodman’s theatres, as assigned, and supporting the wardrobe needs of each production. RESPONSIBILITIES: - Prepare and preset assigned costume pieces prior to each performance. - Assi... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Dec 5: Take Your First Look at Esper Studio

Actors who work. Artists for life.



Take your First Look at Esper Studio, the premier NYC destination for actor training, on December 5 at 11:00am. RSVP here



Founded by William Esper in 1965 and now celebrating 60 years, Esper Studio carries forward one of the most influential legacies in actor training. Our Two-Year Acting Program offers premier conservatory-level training on a par with the most prestigious... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Lighting Supervisor

SUMMARY The Lighting Supervisor (LS) reports directly to the Technical Director (TD) and provides oversight of all lighting activities in support of the mission of The Atlanta Opera (TAO). The LS actively manages the lighting operations and provides administrative support for the Production Department. DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES Position responsibilities include, but are not limited to, the following duties in addition to other duties as assigned. Lighting Designer Communications and Liaison... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

The Old Globe is seeking a Managing Director to co-lead the company as it looks ahead to the landmark celebration of its 100th anniversary over the coming decade. This new leader will arrive at a company committed to building upon the highest level of artistic excellence at the core of its mission as it seeks to grow resources to expand its impact as the most vibrant and active theatre producing organization in the United States. The Managing Director will collaborate with Barry Edelstein, The ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Electrician/Board op

Position Title: Electrician / Board Op Department: Production Department Reports To: Lighting & Projections Supervisor Job Type: Full-time, Seasonal, Non-Exempt (eligible for overtime) Salary/Wage: $16.00-16.50 per hour, depending on experience Non-Statutory Benefits Eligible: Yes Targeted Start Date: January 2026 Syracuse Stage, the professional theatre in residence at Syracuse University, is accepting applications for an Electrician / Board Op to support the work of the Lighting & Pro... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Spring Play Director

The Pennsylvania Players, the only professionally-directed student theatre company at the University of Pennsylvania, seeks an experienced professional to direct its spring play production. We are looking for directors with a clear vision. To apply, please submit a cover letter, resume, 3 references, and detailed proposals for Frankenstein by Nick Dear and one other well-known play of your choice. This second proposal does not have to be in the same style or genre. Please note that we do not de... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Wardrobe Manager (Summer Seasonal)

The Glimmerglass Festival seeks a Wardrobe Manager for its 2025 Festival Season. The Wardrobe Manager works as a member of a 10-person Wardrobe crew, reports to the Costume Director, and supervises Assistant Wardrobe Managers, Wardrobe Staff, and Wardrobe Apprentices. The primary goals of the position will include supervising the Wardrobe Crew in the running and changeover of all Costumes for the Festival’s productions, leading the setup of the Wardrobe House, facilitating communica... (more)