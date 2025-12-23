Photos: Kuhoo Verma and More in HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL

​You can now get a first look at Kuhoo Verma as 'Veronica Sawyer' in Heathers the Musical Off-Broadway, alongside Jackera Davis, who recently joined the cast as Heather Duke, and more members of the cast!

Heathers currently stars Casey Likes as Jason “J.D.” Dean, McKenzie Kurtz as Heather Chandler, Kiara Michelle Lee as Heather Duke, Elizabeth Teeter as Heather McNamara, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom, Erin Morton as Martha Dunnstock, Xavier McKinnon as Ram Sweeney, Cade Ostermeyer as Kurt Kelly, Ben Davis as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper, and Cameron Loyal as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan.

Heathers the Musical is now running through May 24, 2026, is playing at New World Stages. Heathers features book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy & Laurence O’Keefe, based on the film by Daniel Waters. The production, directed by Andy Fickman, officially opened on July 10, 2025.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.