Video: Lorna Courtney Passes the Role of 'Veronica' in HEATHERS on to Kuhoo Verma

As Lorna Courtney took her final bow as 'Veronica Sawyer' in Heathers the Musical, she "passed the mallet" to the production's new star, Kuhoo Verma. In a new video, Courtney hands over the croquet mallet to Verma before she joins the company.

Verma (Film: The Big Sick, Plan B; Off-Broadway: Octet) joins the cast on Thursday, December 11 as the production’s new Veronica Sawyer. She will join alongside Jackera Davis, who joins the cast as Heather Duke on Thursday, as well.

Standby Sara Al-Bazali performs as Veronica on Wednesday, December 10. Kiara Michelle Lee plays her final performance as Heather Duke on Wednesday, December 10, before returning to her original role of Young Republicanette.

Heathers the Musical is now running through May 24, 2026, is playing at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street), where it opened to the largest advance in the venue’s 21-year history, and has broken the house record four times.

Heathers features book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness The Musical) & Laurence O’Keefe (Legally Blonde The Musical, Bat Boy The Musical), based on the film by Daniel Waters. The production, directed by Andy Fickman, officially opened on July 10, 2025.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.

Heathers currently stars Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney as Veronica Sawyer, Casey Likes as Jason “J.D.” Dean, McKenzie Kurtz as Heather Chandler, Kiara Michelle Lee as Heather Duke, Elizabeth Teeter as Heather McNamara, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom, Erin Morton as Martha Dunnstock, Xavier McKinnon as Ram Sweeney, Cade Ostermeyer as Kurt Kelly, Ben Davis as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper, and Cameron Loyal as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan.

The cast also features Sara Al-Bazali, Thalia Atallah, Emma Benson, James Caleb Grice , Louis Griffin, Devin Lewis, Kiara Michelle Lee, Brian Martin, Lav Raman, Syd Sider, and Cecilia Trippiedi.

About Heathers the Musical

Based on the 1989 cult film that starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, Heathers originally opened in Los Angeles for a sold-out run in 2013 and transferred to Off-Broadway’s New World Stages in 2014. Heathers has had three smash hit West End productions and three tours, which have broken box office records throughout the UK and Ireland. Heathers won the 2019 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical and in 2022 was filmed for streaming on The Roku Channel.

Since its premiere, Heathers has gained a large, devoted fan base known as the ‘Corn Nuts,’ named after the cryptic final words of Heather Chandler. These fans have significantly contributed to the show’s international success, resulting in over 1,400 productions worldwide.

The creative team includes Choreographer/UK Associate Director Gary Lloyd, with Additional Choreography by Stephanie Klemons.

Set and Costume Designer is David Shields, Lighting Designer is Ben Cracknell, Sound Designer is Dan Samson, and Hair Designer is Caitlin Molloy. Co-Costume Designer is Siena Zoë Allen. Assistant Costume Designer is Amanda Roberge. Associate Lighting Designer is Colleen Doherty. Associate Sound Designer is Germán Martinez. Associate Director is Taylor Haven Holt. Fight Director is Lisa Connell. Intimacy Coordinator is Rebecca Reaney.

Music Supervisor is Will Joy. Music Director is Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh. Arrangements and Orchestrations are by Laurence O’Keefe and Ben Green. Music Coordinator is Kristy Norter.

Production Management is by what iF we Productions. Production Stage Manager is Bess Marie Glorioso. Stage Manager is Katherine Shea. Assistant Stage Manager is Eszter Zador. Casting is by The Telsey Office, Rachel Hoffman CSA, and Jimmy Larkin CSA. Marketing Director is Scott A. Moore. Advertising is by Situation Interactive. General management is by Pemberley Productions (Annie Shea Graney, Terri Kohler).

Heathers is produced by Bill Kenwright Ltd., Paul Taylor-Mills, Jerry Goehring, Madison Mohn, Phil Kenny, Scott Prisand/Rob Kolson, The Broadway Investor's Club, John Gore Organization, No Guarantees Productions, Willette and Manny Klausner, Aron Tomko and Gabe Alves, Carl Moellenberg, The Shubert Organization, Inc., Nick Padgett/Vasi Laurence, Andrew Patino/Chris Devlin, Richard Batchelder, David Alperson, Carlos Candal & Paul Mansfield, 42nd.club/SunnySpot Productions, annjen Productions/David Treatman Creative, Andrew Paradis/Kelly Lamor Wilson, Charlie Hitchcock/Ben Feldman, Michael Cohen/Robin Reinach, Jesse & Kathy McKendry, Alexander Robertson & Oliver Ives Indictor, Backstreets Productions, Louis Santor, Adam Cohen, and Nicholas Kaiser.