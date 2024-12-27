GYPSY on Broadway Cancels December 27 Evening Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Due to continued illness within the company, tonight’s (December 27) performance of Gypsy on Broadway is cancelled. Gypsy previously cancelled their Christmas day performance, as well as performances on December 26 due to illness. The next performance of Gypsy on Broadway will take place at 2pm on Saturday, December 28.

BroadwayWorld previously reported that Audra McDonald took to Instagram to reveal that she has caught the cold that has been "racing through the Broadway community."

GYPSY, directed by six-time Tony Award-winning Director George C. Wolfe, stars six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, Tony Award Winner Danny Burstein, Joy Woods, Jordan Tyson, Kevin Csolak, Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita, Lili Thomas, Mylinda Hull, Jacob Ming-Trent, Kyleigh Vickers, Marley Lianne Gomes & Jade Smith, Natalie Wachen and Tryphena Wade.