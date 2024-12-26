GYPSY Cancels December 26th Evening Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Gypsy on Broadway has canceled this evening's (December 26 at 7pm) performance of Gypsy on Broadway starring Audra McDonald due to illness in the company.

The news comes on the heels of today's canceled matinee performance, as well as several performances earlier this week. The next performance of Gypsy is currently scheduled to take place tomorrow night, Friday, December 27 at 7 pm.

The production previously took to Instagram to share news of past cancellations writing, "Due to continued illness within the company, tonight’s performance is cancelled. We apologize for the inconvenience. Please check with your point of purchase to exchange or refund your tickets.” See the full post below.

BroadwayWorld previously reported that Audra McDonald took to Instagram to reveal that she has caught the cold that has been "racing through the Broadway community."

GYPSY, directed by six-time Tony Award-winning Director George C. Wolfe, stars six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, Tony Award Winner Danny Burstein, Joy Woods, Jordan Tyson, Kevin Csolak, Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita, Lili Thomas, Mylinda Hull, Jacob Ming-Trent, Kyleigh Vickers, Marley Lianne Gomes & Jade Smith, Natalie Wachen and Tryphena Wade.