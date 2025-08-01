Video: It's Montego Glover's Turn

Click Here for More on The Roundtable

When Broadway calls, Montego Glover answers — and delivers a masterclass. In this Broadway World exclusive, the Tony-nominated star joins Robert Bannon to talk about the once-in-a-lifetime experience of stepping into the iconic role of Rose in Gypsy on Broadway, filling in for the legendary Audra McDonald.

In this video, Montego opens up about the whirlwind lead-up to taking the stage, the emotional and vocal demands of the role, and how she made this larger-than-life character her own with just days to prepare.

From her breakout turn in Memphis to acclaimed performances in Into the Woods, Hamilton, and more, Montego has long been one of Broadway’s most versatile and respected talents. Now, with Gypsy, she adds another unforgettable chapter to her already storied career. She shares the highs, the nerves, the applause — and the joy of stepping up when the show must go on.