Audra McDonald Calls For Grace From Audiences Amid Sickness 'Racing Through Broadway'

Audra McDonald is calling for grace from Broadway audiences this holiday season.

The six-time Tony Award-winner â€“ who recently received rave reviews for her powerhouse performance in Gypsy â€“ took to Instagram to reveal that she has caught the cold that has been "racing through the Broadway community."

"Hi friends! You know that nasty cold thatâ€™s going around right now? Maybe some of you have it? Sore throat, cough, etc? No fun right? Well that little bugger is racing through the Broadway community right now too including here at Gypsy and including yours truly," she revealed.

McDonald went on to ask that audiences give grace to the hard-working performers and crew members during the holiday season.

"Iâ€™m hoping all of you that are coming to shows this holiday week and next can give a little grace to us folks up onstage and backstage as well. Whether it be understanding a little crack or two in a song, or a sneeze or cough while weâ€™re up there. Maybe not the most perfectly sung notes or spoken lines OR if you come to the theater to find out that one of our glorious understudies or swings are on."

The Gypsy star concluded the post by stating that Broadway workers are all doing their best amid hectic holiday schedules and harsh weather conditions.

"We are all doing our absolute best to give you the show you deserve while taking care of ourselves at the same time. So thatâ€™s all. See you on the boardsâ€¦and take your vitamins!"

McDonald received support in the comments from Josh Groban, Eden Espinosa, Andrea Burns, Rebecca Naomi Jones, J. Harrison Ghee, and more.

Joining her in Gypsy on Broadway isÂ Tony Award Winner Danny Burstein, Joy Woods, Jordan Tyson, Kevin Csolak, Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita, Lili Thomas, Mylinda Hull, Jacob Ming-Trent, Kyleigh Vickers, Marley Lianne Gomes & Jade Smith, Natalie Wachen and Tryphena Wade.Â

GYPSY, suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, is Broadwayâ€™s ultimate tale of mothers and daughters, ambition and fame, and the lengths weâ€™ll go in pursuit of the American dream. Â

The musical features a book by Tony Award Winner Arthur Laurents, music by Tony and Academy Award Winner Jule Styne, and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Academy Award and Pulitzer Prize Winner Stephen Sondheim, choreography by four-time Tony Award nominated Camille A. Brown, music direction, music supervision, and additional arrangements by Andy Einhorn, and additional orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters.Â