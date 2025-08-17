GYPSY Plays Final Broadway Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mama's gotta go! Today, August 17, Broadway says goodbye to Gypsy, which concludes its Broadway run at the Majestic Theatre after 28 previews and 269 regular performances. The next show to play at the Majestic Theatre has not yet been announced.

Gypsy began performances Thursday, November 1, 2024, and opened Thursday, December 19, 2024 at the newly renovated Majestic Theatre. Check out what the critics had to say.

Gypsy, directed by six-time Tony Award-winning Director George C. Wolfe, stars six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald (Rose), Tony Award Winner Danny Burstein (Herbie), Tony Award nominee Joy Woods (Louise), Jordan Tyson (June), Kevin Csolak (Tulsa), Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Tessie Tura), Lili Thomas (Mazeppa), Mylinda Hull (Electra), Summer Rae Daney & Kyleigh Vickers (Baby Louise), Marley Lianne Gomes & Mila Jaymes (Baby June), Andrew Kober (Mr. Goldstone/Cigar/Bourgeron-Cochon), James McMenamin (Weber/Pastey/Phil), Jacob Ming-Trent (Uncle Jocko), Thomas Silcott (Pop), Natalie Wachen and Tryphena Wade. The ensemble features Shanel Bailey, Jace Bently, Brandon Burks, Hunter Capellán, Tony d’Alelio, Kellie Jean Hoagland, Sasha Hutchings, Aliah James, Zachary Daniel Jones, Ethan Joseph, Krystal Mackie, Cole Newburg, Joe Osheroff, Majo Rivero, Ken Robinson, Sally Shaw, Brendan Sheehan, Jayden Theophile, Dori Waymer, Jordan Wynn, and Iain Young. Montego Glover recently joined the cast as the 'Rose Alternate'.

Gypsy was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical.