Video: Audra McDonald And George C. Wolfe Join Gayle King For GYPSY Black Theatre Night Conversation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Last night, journalist Gayle King moderated a special Black Theatre Night conversation with six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald and Tony-winning director George C. Wolfe, following a performance of Gypsy on Broadway. The event offered audiences an in-depth look at the creative process behind the highly anticipated revival.

Wolfe discussed what inspired him to reimagine the iconic role at the heart of the show, while McDonald shared her hopes for what audiences will take away from this new interpretation. The candid conversation illuminated the ways this production aims to resonate with today’s theatergoers, ensuring that Gypsy continues to inspire for years to come.