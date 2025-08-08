 tracking pixel
Video: Audra McDonald And George C. Wolfe Join Gayle King For GYPSY Black Theatre Night Conversation

The discussion explored the creative vision behind the new Broadway revival.

By: Aug. 08, 2025
Last night, journalist Gayle King moderated a special Black Theatre Night conversation with six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald and Tony-winning director George C. Wolfe, following a performance of Gypsy on Broadway. The event offered audiences an in-depth look at the creative process behind the highly anticipated revival.

Wolfe discussed what inspired him to reimagine the iconic role at the heart of the show, while McDonald shared her hopes for what audiences will take away from this new interpretation. The candid conversation illuminated the ways this production aims to resonate with today’s theatergoers, ensuring that Gypsy continues to inspire for years to come.

 
 
 
 


