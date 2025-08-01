Gayle King to Host Black Theatre Night Performance of GYPSY

The performance will take place on Thursday, August 7th, at 7pm, spotlighting Black excellence on Broadway.
Gayle King will host a one-night-only Black Theatre Night performance of the revival of Gypsy at Broadway's Majestic Theatre on Thursday, August 7th, at 7pm, spotlighting Black excellence on Broadway.
Following the performance, which offers a special welcome to Black theatregoers, all audience members are invited to stay for a conversation with six-time Tony Award-winning director George C. Wolfe and six-time Tony Award-winning star Audra McDonald, moderated by Gayle King, discussing the significance of this revival, the recontextualization of its characters through a Black lens, and the broader future of Black theatre in mainstream spaces. This bold revival of Gypsy reimagines the iconic musical with a majority Black cast, offering a transformative new take on a classic American story. The production has drawn praise for its powerful performances, dynamic direction, and its contribution to the ongoing evolution of representation on Broadway.
The legendary production of Gypsy directed by six-time Tony Award winner George C. Wolfe, starring six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, will play its final performance on Sunday, August 17, 2025, at the Majestic Theatre. The award-winning revival was nominated for five Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical and also won Drama Desk Awards for Best Musical Revival and for Audra McDonald’s historic performance as “Rose.” Gypsy will have played 28 preview and 269 regular performances.
Gypsy, directed by six-time Tony Award-winning Director George C. Wolfe, stars six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, Tony Award Winner Danny Burstein (Herbie), Tony Award nominee Joy Woods (Louise), Jordan Tyson (June), Kevin Csolak (Tulsa), Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Tessie Tura), Lili Thomas (Mazeppa), Mylinda Hull (Electra), Summer Rae Daney & Kyleigh Vickers (Baby Louise), Marley Lianne Gomes & Mila Jaymes (Baby June), Andrew Kober (Mr. Goldstone/Cigar/Bourgeron-Cochon), James McMenamin (Weber/Pastey/Phil), Jacob Ming-Trent (Uncle Jocko), Thomas Silcott (Pop), Harry Bouvy, Natalie Wachen and Tryphena Wade. The ensemble features Shanel Bailey, Jace Bently, Brandon Burks, Hunter Capellán, Tony d’Alelio, Kellie Jean Hoagland, Sasha Hutchings, Aliah James, Zachary Daniel Jones, Ethan Joseph, Krystal Mackie, Cole Newburg, Joe Osheroff, Majo Rivero, Ken Robinson, Sally Shaw, Brendan Sheehan, Dori Waymer, Eric Williams, Juson Williams, Jordan Wynn, and Iain Young. Tony Award nominee Montego Glover plays the role of “Rose” at select Sunday matinee performances. Click here for performances.
Gypsy, suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, is Broadway’s ultimate tale of mothers and daughters, ambition and fame, and the lengths we’ll go in pursuit of the American dream. The musical features a book by Tony Award Winner Arthur Laurents, music by Tony and Academy Award Winner Jule Styne, and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Academy Award and Pulitzer Prize Winner Stephen Sondheim, choreography by five-time Tony Award nominated Camille A. Brown, music supervision, music direction, and additional orchestrations & arrangements by Andy Einhorn, and additional orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters.