GYPSY Cancels December 26th Matinee Performance

After canceling the production's December 23rd and 25th performances, Gypsy on Broadway has cancelled this afternoon's (December 26 at 2pm) performance of Gypsy on Broadway starring Audra McDonald due to illness in the company.

The next performance of Gypsy is currently scheduled to take place tonight, Thursday, December 26 at 7 pm. Industry sources report the company is likely using the matinée time to rehearse understudies ahead of this evening's performance. However, the production notes they will issue an update on the evening performance later today.

Due to continued illness within the company, this afternoon’s performance is cancelled. We apologize for the inconvenience. We will provide updates regarding our 12/26 evening performance as they are available. Please check with your point of purchase to exchange or refund. pic.twitter.com/35zWOjvBJX — Gypsy on Broadway (@gypsybway) December 26, 2024

The production previously took to Instagram to share news of past cancellations writing, "Due to continued illness within the company, tonight’s performance is cancelled. We apologize for the inconvenience. Please check with your point of purchase to exchange or refund your tickets.” See the full post below.

BroadwayWorld previously reported that Audra McDonald took to Instagram to reveal that she has caught the cold that has been "racing through the Broadway community."

GYPSY, directed by six-time Tony Award-winning Director George C. Wolfe, stars six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, Tony Award Winner Danny Burstein, Joy Woods, Jordan Tyson, Kevin Csolak, Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita, Lili Thomas, Mylinda Hull, Jacob Ming-Trent, Kyleigh Vickers, Marley Lianne Gomes & Jade Smith, Natalie Wachen and Tryphena Wade.