Jones Hall Plans $4.9 Million Renovation as Houston’s Theater District Continues to Evolve

Chron reports that Jones Hall for the Performing Arts is preparing for another round of capital improvements, with nearly $5 million in renovations planned to begin next summer in Houston’s downtown Theater District.

According to filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, Houston First Corp. plans to invest $4.9 million to renovate one of Jones Hall’s restrooms and upgrade the musician locker room. The project will affect approximately 4,780 square feet of the facility and is expected to take place from next summer through mid-2027.

Jones Hall serves as the longtime home of the Houston Symphony and also hosts Performing Arts Houston and the Houston Broadway Series. The venue has undergone multiple upgrades in recent years as part of a broader effort to modernize facilities for audiences and performers.

In 2023, Jones Hall completed a major phase of a $60 million renovation that included new seating, acoustical enhancements, updated lighting and audiovisual systems, and expanded restroom facilities, according to the Houston Business Journal. At the time, then–Houston Symphony CEO John Mangum said the improvements focused on patron amenities, acoustics, and performer support.

The Jones Hall project is part of continued development across Houston’s Theater District. Houston First is also constructing a 7,165-square-foot event space connected to Lynn Wyatt Square for the Performing Arts at 600 Louisiana Street. That $550,000 project is expected to create a new rentable venue that could eventually include a restaurant.

