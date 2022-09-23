Broadway Watch Guide: Fall 2022 - Where to Watch Skylar Astin, Sheryl Lee Ralph & More on TV This Fall

While the new season on Broadway begins to heat up, Broadway fans won't have to take the trip to the theatre so see some of their favortie performers in action. The upcoming fall television season features an exciting lineup of Broadway stars starring in new and returning television series.

Several theatre favorites can also be seen in streaming series and films this month. Check out BroadwayWorld's September streaming guide here.

From Skylar Astin's new CBS series So Help Me Todd to newly-minted Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph returning for the second season of Abbott Elementary, look below to see which Broadway stars you can catch on TV this fall!

CBS

So Help Me Todd (Series Premiere September 29 at 9:00 p.m.)

Original Spring Awakening alum and recent Little Shop of Horrors star Skylar Astin and Tony winner Marcia Gay Harden star in CBS' latest drama series. Astin plays Harden's talented but aimless son whom she hires as her law firm's in-house investigator.

Bob ♥ Abishola (New Episodes Mondays at 8:30 p.m.)

Tony-winner Christine Ebersole (Grey Gardens, War Paint) plays Dottie in the sitcom that follows a man who falls for his cardiac nurse and is determined to win her over.

Christine Ebersole and Tony Okengbowa

ABC

Abbott Elementary (New Episodes Wednesdays at 9:00 p.m.)

Recent Emmy winner and original Dreamgirl Sheryl Lee Ralph stars in ABC's hit comedy series following following a group of dedicated, passionate teachers - and a slightly tone-deaf principal -as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. The series also features Broadway alum Chris Perfetti (Six Degrees of Separation, Picnic).

The Conners (New Episodes Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m.)

Two-time Tony winner Laurie Metcalf (Hillary & Clinton, A Doll's House Part Two) stars as Jackie Harris in a new season of The Conners. The series shows a family as they grapple with parenthood, dating, financial pressures and aging in working-class America.

FOX

Monarch (New Episodes Tuesdays at 9:00 p.m.)

Monarch is a Texas-sized, multi-generational musical drama about America's leading family of country music. The series features Kevin Cahoon (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, The Lion King) and Tony-winner Faith Prince (Guys & Dolls, Nick & Nora). Listen to Prince sing a song from the new series below!

Call Me Kat (New Season on September 29, New Episodes Thursdays at 9:30 p.m.)

Xanadu and recent Into the Woods star Cheyenne Jackson plays country singer Max in the third season of CALL ME KAT on FOX. The series follows Kat, played Mayim Bialik as she balances her social life, career, and the unrealistic expectations of her mother.

FX

American Horror Story (New Season Coming This Fall)

The highly-anticipated new season of American Horror Story features an exciting lineup of Broadway favorites, including Patti LuPone, Zachary Quinto, Joe Mantello, Isaac Powell, Charlie Carver, and Sandra Bernhard. While plot details have been kept under wraps, cast memebers have been spotted filming in the West Village in Manhattan, wearing what appears to be costumes set in the 1970s-1980s. Watch a clip of LuPone and Jessica Lange in the third season of American Horror Story below!

NBC

Quantum Leap (New Episodes Mondays at 10:00 p.m.)

Mason Alexander Park, star of the national tour of Hedwig & the Angry Inch, joins NBC's reboot of the sci-fi series, taking place 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team has been assembled to restart the project in hope of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.

Mason Alexander Park and Caitlin Bassett

New Amsterdam (New Episodes Tuesdays at 10:00 p.m.)

Tony nominee Debra Monk (Curtains, Steel Pier) plays Karen Brantly in NBC's hospital drama series New Amsterdam. "New Amsterdam" is inspired by Dr. Eric Manheimer's memoir "Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital" and his 15 years as medical director at the hospital. The new season will also feature Bonnie Milligan (Kimberly Akimbo, Head Over Heels).

Debra Monk as Karen Brantley on New Amsterdam

THE CW

Family Law (Series Premiere October 7, New Episodes Sundays at 8:00 p.m.)

Tony nominee Victor Garber (Hello, Dolly!, Damn Yankees) stars in The CW's new legal drama. Garber's character runs the top family law practice in the city and is forced to work with his estranged daughter while she begins her probationary period after a bender.