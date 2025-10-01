Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2025 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL Season Two & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Now that it's officially fall, Broadway fans have plenty of new movies, shows, and music to enjoy while celebrating spooky season.

The musical series Hazbin Hotel will launch its second season this month, with Broadway's Kevin Del Aguila, Alex Newell, and Andrew Durand lending their voices to the animated comedy. Additionally, a different all-star team of performers is voicing characters in a new animated adaptation of Charlotte's Web, including Cynthia Erivo, Jean Smart, and Amy Adams.

The CBS favorite Elsbeth is also back, with lots of new Broadway faces like Lindsay Mendez, Annaleigh Ashford, and William Jackson Harper. House of David is also returning for another season, led by Kimberly Akimbo alum Michael Iskander. Other October highlights include the psychological thriller The Woman in Cabin 10, helmed by theater director Simon Stone, and the music-driven series Vampirina: Teenage Vampire, executive produced by Tim Federle.

Take a look below to check out the full lineup of what you should stream this October!

Theatre TV & Film

Death Becomes Her (October 1, Netflix)

Revisit the original film that inspired the hit Broadway musical just in time for spooky season. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the 1992 comedy fantasy film stars Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, Bruce Willis, and Isabella Rossellini.

House of David Season 2 (October 5, Prime Video with Wonder Project)

Kimberly Akimbo alum Michael Iskander stars in this biblical drama from Wonder Project. The series tells the story of the ascent of the biblical figure, David, who eventually becomes the most renowned and celebrated king of Israel. In Season 2, Israel nears collapse as Saul’s reign falters. Iskander also performs several songs over the course of the two seasons.

E.B. White's Charlotte's Web (October 2, HBO Max)

This new animated three-part special based on E.B. White’s Charlotte's Web features the voice talents of Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo, Tony nominee Jean Smart, Amy Adams, and many more. Charlotte’s Web tells the story of the bond between Wilbur, a gentle pig, and Charlotte, a wise and selfless spider who vows to save him. Watch a clip from the special below.

The Woman in Cabin 10 (October 10, Netflix)

The new thriller follows a journalist (Keira Knightley) who witnesses a passenger thrown overboard late at night while on board a luxury yacht. However, after the fact, she is told the event didn't happen at all. Also starring Olivier Award-nominee Hannah Waddingham, the movie is directed by Simon Stone, whose production of The Lady from the Sea is currently playing at the London Theatre Company.

Elsbeth Season 3 (October 12, Paramount+)

The CBS detective series, led by Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, will return for its third season on October 12, 2025. Like in previous seasons, Season 3 will include many Broadway alums, including Lindsay Mendez, Annaleigh Ashford, and William Jackson Harper. Other confirmed guest stars this season are Amy Sedaris, Julia Fox, Andy Richter, Stephen Colbert, Dianne Wiest, Lois Smith, and Tony Hale.

Vampirina: Teenage Vampire (October 15, Disney+)

A live-action spin-off of the animated Disney show, this music-driven series tells the story of a tween vampire girl who leaves the safety of Transylvania to attend a performing arts boarding school. Led by Kenzi Richardson as the title character, the cast also includes Broadway alum Kate Reinders. Tim Federle, creator of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, is an executive producer.

The Twits (October 17, Netflix)

David Byrne, Tony Award-winning creator of Broadway's American Utopia and Here Lies Love, has written and produced three original songs for this animated film adaptation of the Roald Dahl book. The voice cast is led by Johnny Vegas and Tony Award-nominee Margo Martindale, as well as Emilia Clarke and Natalie Portman.

LEGO Frozen: Operations Puffins (October 24, Disney+)

After the events of Frozen, Anna and Elsa want to start fresh in Arendelle, and make the castle feel a bit more comfortable. While they struggle to break free of the bounds of tradition, the Duke of Weselton has other plans for their beloved home alongside a flock of menacing puffins.

Hazbin Hotel Season 2 (October 29, Prime Video)

Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. Season Two of the hit adult animated musical series, features the voice talents of Tony nominee Kevin Del Aguila (Some Like It Hot), Tony winner Alex Newell (Shucked), Tony nominee Liz Callaway (Anastasia), and Tony nominee Andrew Durand (Dead Outlaw The Musical).

Theatre Music

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Like You've Never Heard It Before (October 1)

Just in time for the 50th anniversary of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, a new tribute album will be released featuring original cast members Patricia Quinn (Magenta), Barry Bostwick (Brad Majors) and Nell Campbell (Columbia). The album reimagines Richard O’Brien’s songs through the stars’ dramatic narration, with all songs from the film including “Time Warp”, “Sweet Transvestite,” “Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch Me,” “Science Fiction Double Feature,” and more.

Witch Hunt: The Musical Studio Cast Recording (October 10)

From songwriters Steven Jamail and Krystin Crain Johnson comes “Witch Hunt: The Musical," featuring tales from the most infamous historical, fictional and even biblical witches of all time. The cast features several of Broadway’s leading ladies including Orfeh-/">Orfeh (Legally Blonde, Burlesque), Katie Rose Clarke (Dolly, Wicked), Teal Wicks (The Cher Show, Wicked), Liisi LaFontaine (Wanted, Moulin Rouge), Autumn Hurlbert (Legally Blonde, Tammy Faye), and many more. Listen to a preview of Orfeh-/">Orfeh performing a song from the album below.

Pirates! The Penzance Musical Broadway Cast Recording (October 17)

The new cast recording captures the reimagined production of The Pirates of Penzance, which recently had an acclaimed run at Roundabout Theatre Company and was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Musical Revival. This jazz-infused, New Orleans-style Broadway production has music by Arthur Sullivan, libretto by W.S. Gilbert, and is adapted by Rupert Holmes. The cast is led by Ramin Karimloo (Pirate King), Jinkx Monsoon (Ruth), and David Hyde Pierce (Gilbert/Major General Stanley).

Beautiful Little Fool Concept Album (October 24)

The official concept album for the brand-new musical, Beautiful Little Fool, features music and lyrics by Hannah Corneau and a book by Mona Mansour, with direction by Michael Greif, and comes ahead of its world premiere at Southwark Playhouse in January 2026. Beautiful Little Fool tells the story of Zelda and F. Scott Fitzgerald through the eyes of their adult daughter Scottie, as she rediscovers the lives and writings of her brilliant and tempestuous parents. Check out the single, So Alive, sung by Jessie Mueller below.