Broadway Streaming Guide: December 2025 - Where to Watch PERCY JACKSON, New KNIVES OUT & More

As 2025 comes to a close, there are plenty of new movies, series, and albums to keep Broadway fans entertained throughout the month!

December sees the premiere of the new season of Percy Jackson & the Olympians, featuring Broadway favorite Lin-Manuel Miranda as a guest star. The highly anticipated third installment in the Knives Out franchise, Wake Up Dead Man, is also set to make its streaming debut this month. Led by Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc, the ensemble features several stars with theater credits, including Josh O'Connor, as well as Olivier Award-winner Andrew Scott and Tony Award-winner Glenn Close.

Also streaming is the behind-the-scenes docuseries chronicling Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, Season 5 of Emily in Paris, Spinal Tap II, and Noah Baumbach's Jay Kelly, starring George Clooney, who made his Broadway debut earlier this year in Good Night and Good Luck. The conclusions of The Artist and Stranger Things 5 will also debut in December.

Wicked fans will get a chance to hear the full score recording of Wicked: For Good by Stephen Schwartz and John Powell, which arrives on December 5. Find out below what to stream during the final month of the year! For those looking for holiday content, check out our 2025 holiday streaming guide here.

This guide is sponsored by Marquee TV. Get 3 months of Marquee TV for just 99¢ per month, and discover a season of arts entertainment. From ballet, opera, theatre & more, Marquee TV is the streaming service for arts lovers. Subscribe now by visiting marquee.tv/winter.

Theatre TV & Film

Edward Scissorhands (Dance Version) (Marquee TV)

This hauntingly beautiful ballet, skillfully adapted from Tim Burton’s 1990 movie, explores the transformative power of love and the consequences of being different. Matthew Bourne’s delicate choreography captures Edward's journey, from curiosity to sensation to scapegoat, revealing that the heart’s deepest longing is to be accepted for who we truly are. Watch the full production here on Marquee TV!

Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake (Marquee TV)

Famous for its all-male corps de ballet, Matthew Bourne’s groundbreaking reinvention of Tchaikovsky’s ''Swan Lake” became Broadway’s longest-running full-length dance classic. In this cinematic adaptation, Bourne and his award-winning collaborators continue to push artistic boundaries, delivering a thrilling reimagining of their original vision. Watch the full production here on Marquee TV!

Macbeth: David Tennant & Cush Jumbo (Marquee TV)

Fearless and unforgettably creepy. This high-concept production, filmed live at London’s Donmar Warehouse, stars the formidable talents of David Tennant and Cush Jumbo in Shakespeare’s most infamous tragedy. Tennant delivers a self-righteous warrior whose sharp intellect curdles into cold-blooded calculation. Jumbo’s Lady Macbeth is steely yet soft-spoken, ruthless yet radiant. As their sanity crumbles, a chilling question remains: Where does ambition end and madness begin? Watch the full production here on Marquee TV!

Jay Kelly (December 5, Netflix)

Noah Baumbach's new dramedy film stars Tony nominee George Clooney as famous movie star Jay Kelly, who, along with his devoted manager Ron (Adam Sandler), embarks on a whirlwind and unexpectedly profound journey through Europe. The star-studded ensemble is led by Clooney and Sandler, also featuring Laura Dern, Tony nominee Billy Crudup, Riley Keough, and many more.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 (December 10, Disney+)

After Camp Half-Blood’s protective border is breached, Percy Jackson embarks on an epic odyssey into the Sea of Monsters in search of his Best Friend, Grover, and the one thing that may save the camp — the legendary Golden Fleece. Season two of the Disney+ Original series is based on The Sea of Monsters, the second book in Rick Riordan’s best-selling series. The second season is led by Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri, features a slew of guest stars, including Broadway's Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (December 12, Netflix)

For the third chapter of Rian Johnson's murder mystery series, Daniel Craig returns as detective Benoit Blanc to solve yet another difficult case. In the film, the young priest Jud Duplenticy (Josh O’Connor) is sent to assist charismatic firebrand Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Josh Brolin). Wicks’s modest-but-devoted flock includes devout church lady Martha Delacroix (Tony Award winner Glenn Close), circumspect groundskeeper Samson Holt (Thomas Haden Church), tightly-wound lawyer Vera Draven, Esq. (Kerry Washington), aspiring politician Cy Draven (Daryl McCormack), town doctor Nat Sharp (Jeremy Renner), best-selling author Lee Ross (Andrew Scott), and concert cellist Simone Vivane (Cailee Spaeny).

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues (December 12, HBO Max)

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues picks up 41 years after the release of 1984’s This Is Spinal Tap, when now estranged bandmates David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel, and Derek Smalls (Broadway alum Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, and Harry Shearer) are forced to reunite for one final concert. Documentarian Marty Di Bergi (Rob Reiner) returns as well, to try to capture his favorite metal gods as they contemplate mortality.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era (December 12, Disney+)

This 6-episode behind-the-scenes docuseries event chronicles the development, impact, and inner workings of Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour. In addition, the series spotlights performers, family members, and friends, including Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed SHeeran, and Florence Welch, offering never-before-seen insight into what it took to create a phenomenon. It will arrive alongside Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show, the full concert film featuring The Tortured Poets Department for the first time.

Emily in Paris: Season 5 (December 18, Netflix)

In Season 5, Emily, played by Lily Collins, continues her Italian holiday, now living la dolce vita in Venice. Just as everything falls into place in the new city, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. The new season stars Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Tony nominee Ashley Park (Mean Girls), Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and more.

The Kennedy Center Honors (December 23, Paramount+)

The Kennedy Center Honors are an annual honor given to those in the performing arts for their lifetime of contributions to American culture. The 2025 ceremony will take place on Sunday, December 7, 2025, and will be hosted by Kennedy Center Chairman and U.S. President Donald Trump. The honorees include Tony Award-winning performer Michael Crawford (The Phantom of the Opera), actor/writer Sylvester Stallone (Broadway's Rocky), country music star George Strait, disco and gospel artist Gloria Gaynor, and rock band KISS.

The Artist Part 2 (December 25, The Network)

The Artist is a new historical fiction series full of many Broadway stars, including Mandy Patinkin, Patti LuPone, Zachary Quinto, Clark Gregg, Mandy Patinkin, Janet McTeer, and more. The series takes place during the twilight of the Gilded Age, when an ensemble of the era's celebrities, including Thomas Edison, Edgar Degas, and Evelyn Nesbit, meet for a gathering at the house of an eccentric and failing tycoon, which turns deadly. Katharine McPhee, Hank Azaria, Danny Huston, Jill Hennessy, Ever Anderson, and Ana Mulvoy Ten round out the cast.

Stranger Things 5: Volume 2 (December 25) and Finale (December 31)

Season 5 of the highly anticipated fifth and final season of Stranger Things picks up in the fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and a single goal unites our heroes: find and kill Vecna. The series stars Broadway alums Gaten Matarazzo (Sweeney Todd) and Sadie Sink (John Proctor is the Villain), Maya Hawke (off-Broadway's Eurydice), David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, and more.

Theatre Music

Wicked: For Good Score Album (December 5)

The official score album for Wicked: For Good contains all the instrumental underscoring written for the film by Stephen Schwartz and John Powell. The album will also feature "A Wicked Good Finale," featuring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, which is already available to stream.

The Last Ship Expanded Edition (December 5)

The updated version of the album expands upon the original deluxe edition of Sting’s 2013 solo album with the addition of five brand new, never-before-released recordings, and also includes newly penned liner notes by the 2026 stage production’s book writer, Barney Norris. The musical premiered on Broadway in 2014, earned a TONY Award nomination for Best Original Score and has since been staged to critical acclaim around the world.

Cat Kid Comic Club: The Musical (December 12)

The Original Cast Recording of CAT KID COMIC CLUB: THE MUSICAL, features a book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila and music by Brad Alexander, and is based on Dav Pilkey’s bestselling book series. CAT KID COMIC CLUB: THE MUSICAL opened off-Broadway on July 30, 2023, at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. The off-Broadway cast includes L.R. Davidson, Jeremy Fuentes, Michael Thomas Holmes, Jamie LaVerdiere, Brian Owen, Sonia Roman, Dan Rosales, Malynne Smith and Markia Nicole Smith.