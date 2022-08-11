Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Patti LuPone, Zachary Quinto & More Join New AMERICAN HORROR STORY Season

The new season is now being filmed in New York City.

Aug. 11, 2022  

An exciting lineup of Broadway stars will be featured in the upcoming season of American Horror Story.

Patti LuPone, Zachary Quinto, Joe Mantello, Isaac Powell, Charlie Carver, Sandra Bernhard, and Billie Lourd will appear in the eleventh season of Ryan Murphy's horror anthology series.

Deadline reports that, while the new season of the series is now being filmed in New York City, further plot details are currently being kept under wraps.

Powell, Lourd, Carver and Bernhard have been spotted filming in the West Village in Manhattan, wearing what appears to be costumes set in the 1970s-1980s.

Fresh off her Tony-winning run as Joanne in the Broadway revival of Company, LuPone will be making her return to the series after appearing in its third season, which followed a coven of witches. She has also worked with Murphy on his Hollywood series on Netflix and made a brief appearance on Glee.

Quinto was seen in the first and second seasons of American Horror Story. He also appeared in Murphy's Broadway and film productions of the Boys in the Band, which were directed by Mantello and also featured Carver. Mantello also worked with Ryan Murphy on Hollywood and The Normal Heart.

Billie Lourd has been seen in various seasons of the series, whereas Powell was first seen in the "Alien" storyline of the most recent season.



