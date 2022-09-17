Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Jukebox
Broadway Jukebox: Broadway's Best Act 2 Openers

Which Act 2 opener is YOUR favorite?

Sep. 17, 2022  

Intermission is over and a whole 15 minutes has passed since the end of the first act. How best can a musical lure you back in? With a show-stopping Act 2 opener, of course! Nothing can transport you back into the story quite like a musical number, and Broadway's best shows are proof of that power. Below, we've rounded up 75 of our favorite Act 2 opening numbers!

Enjoy songs from musicals like Sweeney Todd, Ragtime, Beetlejuice, Next to Normal, Gypsy, The Music Man, Side Show, Beauty and the Beast, Rent,The Phantom of the Opera, Songs for a New World, Les Miserables, Merrily We Roll Along, Hamilton, Pippin, Sunday in the Park with George, and many more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Act 2 opener stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Plus, go back to school and throw a Broadway party!

