Broadway Jukebox: A Broadway Party Playlist!
Sing along to songs from musicals like: The Wild Party, Beetlejuice, Wicked, Heathers, and more!
Earlier this week, the Broadway community celebrated the 2021-22 season with the announcement of nominations for the 75th Annual Tony Awards. What better time to Raise the Roof with a Broadway party? Turn up the volume with 100 songs for any Broadway-loving party. Enjoy seven hours of music perfect for keeping the tempo up and scream-belting with your closest friends.
Sing along to songs from musicals like: The Wild Party, Beetlejuice, Wicked, Heathers, Rent, Aida, Legally Blonde, Spring Awakening, and so many more!
Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which showtune you find most party playlist-worthy.
Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Plus, check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 2 openers, Act 1 finales, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales!