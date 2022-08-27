Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Jukebox
Broadway Jukebox: Broadway Goes Back To School

Kick off your new school year with songs from Matilda, Heathers, Wicked & more!

Aug. 27, 2022  

Break out your books and get your pencils sharpened. Summer is over and it's officially back to school season. BroadwayWorld has gathered 50 of our favorite school-themed showtunes, sung onstage by teachers, students, parents, faculty and everyone in between!

Enjoy songs from shows like Matilda, Heathers, Mean Girls, Legally Blonde, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, School of Rock, Wicked, Spring Awakening, Bring It On, Fun Home, 13, Fame and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which school-themed tune stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 2 openers, Act 1 finales, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Plus, celebrate the end of summer and throw a Broadway party!



