Spotlight on Plays: December 2025

The Fall 2025 season is in full swing, and with it, comes new plays for theatre lovers of all kinds. Whether you live for intense dramas or would rather escape with zaney comedies, there's something for everyone both on and off-Broadway in December 2025.

Plays on Broadway

All Out: Comedy About Ambition

(Previews: 12/12/2025, Opening: 12/12/2025, Closing: 3/8/2026)



From the writer of last year’s runaway hit, ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE, comes ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION. Here’s how it works: a group of the funniest people on earth gather on Broadway (four at a time) to read hilarious stories by Simon Rich about ego, envy, greed, and basically just New Yorkers in general. The show is directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers (Oh, Hello) and is produced by Seaview and Lorne Michaels, and they promise that it will be good.



Bug

(Previews: 12/17/2025, Opening: 1/8/2026)



From Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tracy Letts (August: Osage County) and Tony Award-winning director David Cromer (Prayer for the French Republic, The Band's Visit) comes the Broadway premiere of Steppenwolf’s acclaimed staging of a cult classic about an unexpected and intense romance between a lonely waitress (Carrie Coon) and a mysterious drifter (Namir Smallwood). What begins as a simple connection between two broken people in a seedy Oklahoma motel room twists into something far more dangerous. When reality slips out of grasp, paranoia, delusion, and conspiracy take over in this sexy psychological thriller. The New York Times warns, "Buckle up and brace yourself because Bug is obscenely exciting."



Plays Off-Broadway

The American Soldier

(Previews: 12/2/2025, Opening: 12/4/2025, Closing: 12/21/2025)



In 90 minutes, playwright and actor Douglas Taurel performs 14 different characters - men, women, and children - affected by various wars. He exposes their scars with darkness and humor while transporting the audience to a dozen different wartime eras - from the sweltering jungles of Vietnam to the freezing fields of Valley Forge. Taurel masterfully portrays the stories of those most deeply touched by the scourge of war, including a father in the wake of his veteran son's suicide, a soldier dealing with the loss of his limb, a wife and son coping with a deployed father's absence, a grieving mother remembering her son at the Vietnam Memorial Wall, a perilously shell-shocked World War II veteran, a female combat veteran sharing her struggles with PTSD and experiences as a woman on the front lines, and many more. Created through exhaustive research, actual letters sent from soldiers to their loved ones, and verbatim language lifted from countless interviews with veterans, the play is an intensely personal look at the humanity behind the specter of war. The American Soldier is decidedly not a political play but a profoundly human story - a piece of theater created to honor our veterans and their families and to deepen our collective understanding of their experiences.



Blackbird

(Previews: 12/2/2025, Opening: 12/2/2025, Closing: 12/7/2025)



If the past comes knocking at your door, what will it say? Ray has a new identity, a new life, and is trying to put the past behind him, Una thinks of nothing else. When Una arrives at Ray's new office unannounced, raw emotions run high as they reexamine the relationship they had in the past. Never able to reconcile the brutal truth, Una is looking for answers and the consequences are shattering. Winner of the Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Play in 2007, Blackbird is a haunting exploration of memory, guilt, and the long shadows cast by formative experiences. If the past comes knocking at your door, what will it say?



Protest Song

(Previews: 12/4/2025, Opening: 12/4/2025, Closing: 12/21/2025)



Raw, urgent, and unexpectedly funny, Protest Song gives voice to Danny, a homeless man swept into the Occupy London movement and a revolution he barely understands. Through Danny’s story, playwright Tim Price crafts a visceral and deeply human portrait of dignity, activism, and the right to be heard.



If We Kiss

(Previews: 12/4/2025, Opening: 12/7/2025, Closing: 12/20/2025)



What’s the story of your first kiss? Charlie’s hasn’t happened yet. She’s a high school junior in 2003 and has no interest in kissing. But when this boy Kevin stops her as they get off the bus to school, she suddenly realizes that kissing might be the best thing ever invented (with the possible exception of gummy bears). But things get more complicated when Charlie’s Best Friend Tess falls in love with Kevin… and even worse when Charlie’s mom and Kevin’s dad start getting involved. A 90-minute romantic comedy about first kisses and new families, If We Kiss is full of the joy, heartbreak, humiliation, and exhilaration of falling in love.



Predictor

(Previews: 12/6/2025, Opening: 12/14/2025, Closing: 1/18/2026)



Before Roe. Before Plan B. Before women had a voice in their own reproductive health - there was Meg Crane. Predictor tells the little-known true story of the woman who invented the first home pregnancy test and the uphill battle she faced to bring it to market. With sharp wit and emotional depth, this inspiring new play shines a light on a quiet revolutionary whose invention changed millions of lives - and asks what it means to take control of your future.



Night Stories

(Previews: 12/17/2025, Opening: 12/17/2025, Closing: 1/11/2026)



When the sun sets, forgotten figures from the Holocaust emerge to invade the writer’s dreams and even assault his waking moments, settling old scores and seeking absolution as they describe their destruction and share the terrible secrets of their survival, all in Sutzkever’s haunting Yiddish with English supertitles. In Where the Stars Spend the Night, a survivor from the swamps begs the writer to forgive her for eating his soul. In A Child’s Hands, from the coldest of clues - handprints on a windowpane - the poet deduces the last moments of an unknown child and his grandmother. Lupus, an old ghetto cyanide dealer, materializes from a mirror, demanding that the writer “unalive” him. (Yes, Sutzkever created the word 50 years before TikTok.) And concluding the evening with a spirit of grace, Portrait in Blue Sweater, a Chanukah story, is the true account of a lost portrait of the poet painted by a murdered artist which reappears to the surprise of everyone but Marc Chagall. NIGHT STORIES is additionally unique in its being the only run of a Yiddish language production in New York’s current season.



Sumo

(Previews: 12/31/2025, Opening: 12/31/2025, Closing: 3/30/2025)



Entrenched in an elite sumo training facility in Tokyo, six men practice, eat, love, play, and ultimately fight. Step into the sacred world of sumo wrestling, with the New York premiere of Lisa Sanaye Dring’s mesmerizing new drama, SUMO. Akio arrives as an angry, ambitious 18-year-old with a lot to learn. Expecting validation, dominance, and fame, and desperate to move up the ranks, he slams headlong into his fellow wrestlers. With sponsorship money at stake, their bodies on the line, and their futures at risk, the wrestlers struggle to carve themselves—and one another—into the men they dream of being. SUMO is a thrilling new play set in an elite and rarely explored world. Obie Award winner Ralph B. Peña directs this powerhouse drama.



Lights Out: Nat 'King' Cole

(Previews: 12/31/2025, Opening: 12/31/2025, Closing: 6/29/2025)



Despite being the voice that built Capitol Records, Nat “King” Cole’s groundbreaking NBC variety show faced cancellation as they could not find a sponsor. Now, on the night of his final broadcast, Nat must decide whether to quietly step out of the spotlight, or, as his friend Sammy Davis Jr. urges, “go out with a bang.” Tony and Academy Award nominee Colman Domingo (Rustin) and NYTW Usual Suspect and Artistic Director Patricia McGregor (The Refuge Plays) bring us this electrifying exploration of the soul of an American icon who fought to break through America’s color barrier in the early days of television. Starring Emmy Award nominee Dulé Hill ("The West Wing," "Psych") as Nat “King” Cole and Tony Award nominee Daniel J. Watts (The Refuge Plays, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) as Sammy Davis Jr., Lights Out features Nat’s hit songs, like “Nature Boy,” “It’s a Good Day,” “Smile” and “Unforgettable.”



A Knock on the Roof

(Previews: 12/31/2025, Opening: 12/31/2025, Closing: 2/16/2025)



Set the timer. The everyday existence of a mother during a sweltering summer vacation: prepare meals, pack the bag, run the drill, repeat. With a dry wit and the determination of an Olympian, Mariam meticulously practices for the run of her life—the dreaded knock on the roof. Written by and starring Khawla Ibraheem, this unforgettable new play about obsession, survival and everyday life in Gaza is directed by NYTW Usual Suspect and Obie Award winner Oliver Butler (What the Constitution Means to Me).

Practice

(Previews: 12/31/2025, Opening: 12/31/2025)



Asa Leon is the charismatic avant-garde auteur of the moment. For their next highly-anticipated performance piece, they assemble a company of actors to live together in an old Brooklyn church and make a play about themselves. A shapeshifting psycho-comedy, Practice charts the gradual seduction of power, and what we each sacrifice to belong to a group.

Nothing Can Take You from the Hand of God

(Previews: 12/31/2025, Opening: 12/31/2025)



When a best-selling writer releases a book about her upbringing as a gay kid in the Evangelical South, she is confronted by the woman she claims to have had an affair with — who insists the stories are false. Operating multiple cameras and live looping systems, Jen Tullock (Severance) expertly plays a full cast of characters in a tour-de-force performance that blurs the line between reality and the lies we tell ourselves in order to survive.

