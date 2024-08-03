Broadway Jukebox: Animals of Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Today, between is all about the animals- or at least it is in Shubert Alley. Broadway Barks returns for its 26th annual dog and cat adoption event (3-6:30pm) between West 44th and 45th Streets, and between Broadway and Eighth Avenues.

This star-studded dog and cat adoption event hosted by Bernadette Peters and Sutton Foster is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and benefits New York City area animal rescue groups. The afternoon will feature the following celebrities of the stage who use their star power to help find loving homes for adoptable animals from 25 participating rescue groups and shelters.

We are celebrating the special day with a salute to all kinds of Broadway animals. Enjoy songs from musicals like: The Lion King, Seussical, Cats, You're a Good Man Charlie Brown, Water for Elephants, The Little Mermaid, The Wiz, Tarzan, Annie, and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which animal-centric song stands out to you.

