Broadway Jukebox: A Broadway [New Year's Eve] Party Playlist!

Hosting a New Year's Eve party with your closet Broadway-loving friends and in need of some showtunes to help you raise the roof? Turn up the volume with 100 songs for any Broadway-loving party. Kick off 2022 right with seven hours of music perfect for keeping the tempo up and scream-belting with your closest friends.

Sing along to songs from musicals like: The Wild Party, Beetlejuice, Wicked, Heathers, Rent, Aida, Legally Blonde, Spring Awakening, and so many more!