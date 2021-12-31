Broadway Jukebox: A Broadway [New Year's Eve] Party Playlist!
Hosting a New Year's Eve party with your closet Broadway-loving friends and in need of some showtunes to help you raise the roof? Turn up the volume with 100 songs for any Broadway-loving party. Kick off 2022 right with seven hours of music perfect for keeping the tempo up and scream-belting with your closest friends.
Sing along to songs from musicals like: The Wild Party, Beetlejuice, Wicked, Heathers, Rent, Aida, Legally Blonde, Spring Awakening, and so many more!
Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which showtune you find most party playlist-worthy.
