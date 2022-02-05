Broadway Jukebox: 60 Showtunes for Black History Month
Look no further for your Broadway soundtrack of February 2022.
Black History Month is here, and while the music of Black theatre-makers and performers can (and should) be celebrated all year long, what better time to study up? Today, we're bringing you the soundtrack of your month- full of songs written and performed by some of Broadway's most prolific Black artists.
Enjoy songs from musicals like Ragtime, Ain't Misbehavin', Memphis, Motown, Caroline, Or Change, Dreamgirls, The Color Purple, Showboat, Fela!, Jelly's Last Jam, Raisin, Hamilton, The Lion King, The Wiz and so many more!
Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which showtune celebrating Black History Month you love the most!
