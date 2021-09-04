Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Jukebox
Broadway Jukebox: 50 Showtunes for Labor Day!

Just whistle while you work while you listen to this playlist.

Sep. 4, 2021  

Those summer days may have drifted away, but oh- autumn has begun! On this day of relaxation, pour yourself a cup of ambition and listen to 50 of our favorite songs about the jobs of your favorite Broadway characters, who work hard all the livelong day.

Enjoy songs from musicals like Working, 9 to 5, Newsies, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Titanic, Les Miserables, Ragtime, Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Pajama Game, Catch Me If You Can, The Full Monty, Legally Blonde, Nice Work If You Can Get It, and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which work-themed tune stands out to you.

