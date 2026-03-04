JUST IN TIME On Broadway To Welcome Debbie Gravitte & Carrie St. Louis This Spring

Just in Time on Broadway will welcome some new stars this spring! It was announced this morning that Tony and Grammy Award winner Debbie Gravitte will join the cast as Polly beginning Wednesday, April 1, 2026, with Carrie St. Louis joining in the role of Sandra Dee beginning Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

Tony winner Michele Pawk will play her final performance as Polly on Sunday, March 29, and Sadie Dickerson will play her final performance as Sandra Dee on Sunday, April 19.

Just in Time is Debbie Gravitte's ninth Broadway show, and has won a Tony Award and Grammy Award, and was nominated for two Drama Desk Nominations, and an Emmy nomination. Broadway credits include Jerome Robbins' Broadway, Les Misérables, Zorba, Chicago and They're Playing Our Song. Appearances include Carnegie Hall, Royal Albert Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, four PBS specials, and over two hundred symphony orchestras worldwide. Film credits include The Little Mermaid and Isn't She Great. Debbie has performed on four solo albums, has one husband and three children, and is the President/founder of group5productions.

Carrie St. Louis most recently originated the role of Dolly in the World Premiere of Dolly: A True Original Musical, written and produced by Dolly Parton. She is best known for her portrayals of Glinda in Wicked (Broadway and National Tour), Sherrie in Rock of Ages (Broadway and Las Vegas), Rose in Titanique (Off-Broadway), and Lauren in the closing cast of the Tony Award Winner for Best Musical Kinky Boots on Broadway. Other credits include Legally Blonde (Elle), The Last Five Years (Cathy). Carrie's television work includes Becca Mainzer on “Elementary,” Alice on the hit TV show “Younger,” “Blindspot” (NBC), and in the series finale of “The Good Fight” as Dawn Saunter.

Tickets for Just in Time are available at the Circle in the Square Theatre box office and at www.JustInTimeBroadway.com for performances through Sunday, September 6, 2026. Tickets for Just in Time start at $99, with exclusive Night Club “Floor Seating” and “Banquette Seating” available for an up-close and personal experience. The playing schedule for Just in Time for performances beginning Wednesday, April 1, 2026, is as follows: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 7pm, Wednesday and Saturday at 8pm, with matinees on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2pm. Please note there will be an added performance on Sunday April 5, at 7:30pm. Tony-winner Jonathan Groff stars as Bobby Darin through Sunday, March 29, 2026; Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominee Matthew Morrison plays a strictly limited 3-week engagement as Bobby Darin beginning April 1, 2026; and two-time Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award nominee Jeremy Jordan begins performance as Bobby Darin beginning Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

Just in Time is a new musical about the legendary singer Bobby Darin whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. Audiences are transported into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.” Discover the man behind the music who pushed back against the record labels to chart a new course for himself on the charts – a once-in-a-lifetime talent who knew his time was limited and was determined to make a splash before it was too late.

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge), Just in Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer's meteoric journey – from soaring highs to crushing lows – featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin's iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife,” with a cast that includes Sarah Hyland (“Modern Family”), Sadie Dickerson (Vladimir), Tony Award winner Michele Pawk (Wicked), Joe Barbara (A Bronx Tale The Musical), Drama Desk Award nominee Emily Bergl (Good Night, Oscar), Lance Roberts (The Music Man), Caesar Samayoa (Come From Away), Claire Camp (Cats), Julia Grondin (Funny Girl), Valeria Yamin (Moulin Rouge!), Tristen Buettel (Boop!), Tari Kelly (Mr. Saturday Night), Matt Magnusson (A Wonderful World), Khori Michelle Petinaud (Lempicka), and Jeffrey Schecter (A Chorus Line).

Just in Time began performances Monday, March 31, 2025, and opened to critical acclaim on Saturday, April 26, 2025, and has a book by Tony Award winner Warren Leight (Side Man) and Isaac Oliver (Intimacy Idiot, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), music supervision and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Andrew Resnick (Parade), Outer Critic Circle and Drama Desk Award-winning orchestrations by Tony nominees Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, choreography by Shannon Lewis (“Saturday Night Live,” Fosse) and is based on an original concept by Ted Chapin and Jonathan Groff. Just in Time features scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Derek McLane (Death Becomes Her), costume design by eight-time Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (Moulin Rouge!), lighting design by Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (Here Lies Love) and sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Maybe Happy Ending). Scott Rowen is the Production Stage Manager and Live Wire Theatrical is the General Manager.

Atlantic Records' Just in Time (Original Broadway Cast Recording) was nominated for the 2025 Grammy Award for “Best Musical Theater Album,” and is available now on vinyl and CD, and all digital platforms.