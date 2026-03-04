My Shows
Photos: BLOOD/LOVE Celebrates Opening Night

Blood/Love will now play off-Broadway through May 10.

By: Mar. 04, 2026

BLOOD/LOVE has officially arrived off-Broadway. The production will now continue performances through May 10 at Theater 555 in New York City. BroadwayWorld was on hand for opening night and you can check out photos of the company below!

BLOOD/LOVE centers on Valerie Bloodlove, the world’s first vampire, who has ruled the night for a thousand years. Set within a nightclub called The Crimson, the musical follows her search for meaning beyond immortality when she encounters a mortal with secrets of his own.

Directed by Hunter Bird (Masquerade), Blood/Love is a new original musical written by Carey Renee Sharpe and Grammy nominee Dru DeCaro. Choreography is by Jonathan Platero & Oksana Platero (“Dancing with the Stars,” “So You Think You Can Dance”), and Natalie Malotke.

The new original musical Blood/Love's full cast includes Carey Renee SharpeChristopher M. RamirezBrooke SimpsonZephaniah WagesAndrew AvilaMalik Bilbrew, Nya, Jonathan PlateroOksana PlateroErika Zade, Tre’ Booker, Kailin BrownVictoria ByrdColeman CummingsMarcquet HillAva NobleMorgan ReillyAliya RoseTaylor Marie Scott, and Jazz Washington.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 




