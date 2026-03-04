THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Is Now Available at the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive

Click Here for More on NY Public Library for the Performing Arts

BroadwayWorld has just learned that the two-time Tony Award-winning The Picture of Dorian Gray, is now available at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive (TOFT).

The Sydney Theatre Company production of The Picture of Dorian Gray, starring Emmy and Olivier Award winner Sarah Snook, in a new adaptation written and directed by Kip Williams, opened on March 27, 2025 at the Music Box Theatre. It closed on June 29, 2025 after 15 previews and 96 regular performances.

The Tony winner made her Broadway debut playing 26 characters in this adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s only novel. Williams’ interpretation of Wilde’s tale of beauty, excess, and a deal with the devil brings a striking resonance in our current era, holding a mirror to 21st century society’s narcissistic obsession with youth.

Since 1970, the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive (TOFT) has preserved live theatrical productions and documented the creative contributions of distinguished artists and legendary figures of the theatre. With the consent and cooperation of the theatrical unions and each production's artistic collaborators, TOFT produces video recordings of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional theatre productions, as well as dialogues between notable theatre personalities. Learn more about how to access the archive.