Broadway Jukebox: 40 Songs for a Very Broadway Memorial Day Weekend!

Memorial Day is here and BroadwayWorld is celebrating our armed forces with just a few musical numbers from shows that tribute their sacrifice. Need some showtunes to liven up your barbecue? We've got you covered!

Below, check out 40 songs from Broadway musicals that are sung by characters eager to join the fight, soldiers at war, and civilians reflecting on loss. From treasured classics like On the Town and White Christmas, to new works like Dogfight and Hamilton, enjoy your Memorial Day Broadway-style!

