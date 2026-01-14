Joshua Colley, J. Harrison Ghee, Jordan Tyson and More to Join HADESTOWN

Hadestown will welcome an all new principal cast to Broadway on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company will feature Disney Channel and Broadway star Joshua Colley as ‘Orpheus,’ television & film star Gary Dourdan as ‘Hades,’ Tony & Grammy Award-winner J. Harrison Ghee as ‘Hermes,’ Grammy Award and 2x Latin Grammy Award-winner Gaby Moreno as ‘Persephone,’ and Broadway break out star Jordan Tyson as ‘Eurydice.’

Hadestown is in its 7th hit year on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre and is about to begin its 3rd year in the West End (returning to London, six years after its 2018 engagement at The National Theatre). The record-breaking North American tour completed its coast-to-coast 3-year run in 2024, and productions have opened across the globe in Sydney, Melbourne, Amsterdam and South Korea. A new production will open in Brazil in the summer of 2026.

Hadestown currently stars Morgan Dudley as ‘Eurydice,’ Kurt Elling as ‘Hermes,’ Allison Russell as ‘Persephone,’ Paulo Szot as ‘Hades,’ and Jack Wolfe as ‘Orpheus,’ who will all take their final bow in the production on Sunday, March 1.

They are joined by Jessie Shelton, Kay Trinidad and Brit West as the ‘Fates.’ The chorus of ‘Workers’ is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Jeffrey Cornelius, Sydney Parra, and Alex Puette. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, KC Dela Cruz, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, Gregory Treco and Tanner Ray Wilson. Casting is by Whitley Theatrical.

Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.