Video: Bernadette Peters Surprises Carol Burnett at PALM ROYALE Event

Watch as Bernadette Peters surprises her friend, and former Annie co-star, Carol Burnett at the finale of Palm Royale, with a performance of 'I'm So Glad We Had This Time Together', the song that closed each episode of The Carol Burnett Show.

In the Season 2 finale of Palm Royale, the legendary Carol Burnett sang a heartfelt rendition of "Something Good", originally performed by her chum Julie Andrews in the 1965 film The Sound of Music. Watch Burnett's full performance in the official video.

Written, executive produced, and showrun by Abe Sylvia, the Palm Royale cast features Laura Dern, Carol Burnett, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy and Kaia Gerber, with guest stars Tony winner Patti LuPone, John Stamos, and Matt Rogers.

The show follows Maxine Dellacorte (Wiig) as she works to find her footing in the cutthroat world of Palm Beach high society. In season two, Maxine is left a social pariah after a scandalous public breakdown. To survive, she must draw on her well of cleverness and cunning to prove, once and for all, that not only does she belong, but she just might have what it takes to rule the town. Along the way, she will uncover untold truths and finally understand what this town is truly built on: secrets, lies, and the occasional felony.